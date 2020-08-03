Fortnite How to Use Cars! – Controls, Roads, Car Types and More!

Fortnite’s map is constantly evolving. We can’t wait to see how cars affect the movement and rotations.

Fortnite Season 4 is fast approaching. With no release of cars, players are still confused as to when cars release.

Even though they aren’t in the game yet, we have a lot of info regarding the stats and functionality of the cars.

Here, we cover the best ways to utilise the cars at release, as well as how to control them.

Controls

we can expect the controls of cars to be similar to that of the buggies in Chapter 1 Season 4.

CUSTOMISE YOUR RIDE – Will we get skins for the cars similar to weapons?

This was over two years ago now, so players may be rusty with how these functioned.

The buggy had a few mechanics other than driving like a standard car.

The main feature players had to learn with the buggy was the drift. This would allow players to gain boost to travel fast along the ground, as well as in the air.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Event: When, Where, Map Changes, The Visitor and More!

We hope cars have the same mechanics and controls as these buggies, as it adds a level of skill to the movement.

Spawn Locations

We can expect cars to spawn all of the map.

This includes large and small POI’s on the map, as well as road side cars.

If you’re looking for a car, you’ll likely find them at the larger “city” POI’s like Lazy Lake, Sweaty Sands and Pleasant Park.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Eight Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

Unfortunately, there will probably be a very limited number of vehicles, to limit the number of players zooming around the map.

Roads

Unsurprisingly, cars will likely function best on the trails and roads on the Fortnite map.

SEASON 4 MAP – How will the map change for the release of Season 4?

Above, you can see a map created by twitter user @flicky_tuber. This outlines all the major roads across the Fortnite map.

You’ll probably want to stick to these roads in the cars as they’ll probably struggle to climb the larger hills and mountains located around the map.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Cars: When do they arrive? Release Date, Theme, Battle Pass & More

However, this can be fairly predictable, so it may be good to take the off-road route occasionally.

Car Types and Stats

We know there will be a range of cars to use ranging from small cars, SUV’s and trucks.

These will each have different stats for strength and speed, making your choice of vehicle quite important.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Release date, Leaks, Weapons, Map, Battle Pass Skins, Theme, Weapons, and More News About Season 14!

Trucks will have much more health but will be slower and harder to manoeuvre, whereas the smaller vehicles will be quick and nimble, but will have little health.