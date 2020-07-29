Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Cars: When do they arrive? Release Date, Theme, Battle Pass & More

We were expecting land-roaming vehicles to arrive in July, but they are very much still in the works!

We’re anticipating Chapter 2 Season 4 to kick off sometime around the end of the month, but that’s not the most exciting feature coming to Fortnite!

Following a series of delays, Fortnite players will allegedly be able to whizz around the map in cars very soon.

But how soon? Continue reading below.

Cars

Cars have been one of the most eagerly anticipated new features heading to Fortnite in recent months, but fans face an uncertain wait over the release date.

TICK TOCK: How long will we have to wait?

Initially, players thought cars would launch on 21 July along with an update.

However, when this date had come and gone, Epic Games confirmed that the feature had been delayed.

On the day Fortnite cars had been expected to launch, the battle royale’s official Twitter posted:

“Fender bender? #NoSweat.”

“Run out of gas? That’s not covered.”

“Our lawyers are currently sweating the policy details and fixing typos like ‘otter coverage’ instead of auto coverage.”

“Due to this, many vehicles got taken for inspection.”

“Expect a few weeks until we’re road ready.”

Chapter 2 Season 4

As soon as Chapter 2 Season 3 releases, keep your eyes peeled on social media. More specifically the clever Fortnite data miners.

SUMMERTIME – Season 4 is going to be a Summer season!

They will certainly be able to find the end date of the current season as they have done for every season in the past!

However, going off of Epic’s model of a new season every two months or so.

We can expect Chapter 2 Season 4 to start around August 27-28, if there are no delays.

Theme

Though it is hard to speculate the future theme for Fortnite’s next season, let’s take a look at all past season’s themes.

Season 1 – Theme = NONE

Season 2 – Theme = Medieval

Season 3 – Theme = Space

Season 4 – Theme = Super Heroes

Season 5 – Theme = Worlds Collide

Season 6 – Theme = Halloween

Season 7 – Theme = Winter

Season 8 – Theme = Pirates

Season 9 – Theme = Future

Season X – Theme = Time

CH2S1 – Theme = Doppelgangers

CH2S2 – Theme = The Agency

CH2S3 – Theme = Aquatic

But what will come next? Your guess is as good as ours!

