Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Cars: When do they arrive? Release Date, Theme, Battle Pass & More

We were expecting land-roaming vehicles to arrive in July, but they are very much still in the works!

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Jul 29, 2020
FORTNITE season 4 cars

We’re anticipating Chapter 2 Season 4 to kick off sometime around the end of the month, but that’s not the most exciting feature coming to Fortnite!

Following a series of delays, Fortnite players will allegedly be able to whizz around the map in cars very soon.

But how soon? Continue reading below.

Cars

Cars have been one of the most eagerly anticipated new features heading to Fortnite in recent months, but fans face an uncertain wait over the release date. 

Doomsday Countdown 1
TICK TOCK: How long will we have to wait?

Initially, players thought cars would launch on 21 July along with an update.

However, when this date had come and gone, Epic Games confirmed that the feature had been delayed.

On the day Fortnite cars had been expected to launch, the battle royale’s official Twitter posted:

“Fender bender? #NoSweat.”

“Run out of gas? That’s not covered.”

“Our lawyers are currently sweating the policy details and fixing typos like ‘otter coverage’ instead of auto coverage.”

“Due to this, many vehicles got taken for inspection.”

“Expect a few weeks until we’re road ready.”

Chapter 2 Season 4

As soon as Chapter 2 Season 3 releases, keep your eyes peeled on social media. More specifically the clever Fortnite data miners.

St Pats
SUMMERTIME – Season 4 is going to be a Summer season!

They will certainly be able to find the end date of the current season as they have done for every season in the past!

However, going off of Epic’s model of a new season every two months or so.

We can expect Chapter 2 Season 4 to start around August 27-28, if there are no delays.

Theme

Though it is hard to speculate the future theme for Fortnite’s next season, let’s take a look at all past season’s themes.

  • Season 1 – Theme = NONE
  • Season 2 – Theme = Medieval
  • Season 3 – Theme = Space
  • Season 4 – Theme = Super Heroes
  • Season 5 – Theme = Worlds Collide
  • Season 6 – Theme = Halloween
  • Season 7 – Theme = Winter
  • Season 8 – Theme = Pirates
  • Season 9 – Theme = Future
  • Season X – Theme = Time
  • CH2S1 – Theme = Doppelgangers
  • CH2S2 – Theme = The Agency
  • CH2S3 – Theme = Aquatic

But what will come next? Your guess is as good as ours!

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

