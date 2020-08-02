Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Event: When, Where, Map Changes, The Visitor and More!

0share Chapter 2 Season 3 is slowly coming to a close in just a

Chapter 2 Season 3 is slowly coming to a close in just a few short weeks.

This season has been jammed full of content, with the release of the brand new POI just this past week.

Now, players are looking ahead to what Epic might have up their sleeves for the season-ending event.

Here’s what we know!

When

We can assume that a season-ending event will happen sometime around August 20-26, so around a week before the season ends!

Will There Be One?

Epic themselves have not confirmed there will be a season-ending event yet, but is it easy to assume there will be one.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Start Date! When Does Season 14 Start?

Every season but one there has been a season-ending event of some sort.

Last season was the epic flooding of the map, where Midas tried to trigger The Device

NICE – What a fun filled summer of Fortnite!

Although the map has been reverted back to normal; it is unknown what is coming next.

Coral Castle?

The brand new POI on the map was revealed at the beginning of August, although it was leaked when the season released.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: Cost, Skins, Rewards, Vbucks, Emotes, Gliders and More!

It does seem a bit odd for Epic to release a massive POI with such little time left to the season.

This could prove vital to the season-ending event, as there could be some significance under the castle.

BIG – This POI is massive!

Map Changes

We can assume if there is a season-ending event, it will bring some pretty major map changes.

This was seen last season, with the map being flooded; along with The Agency being demolished!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Map: New POIs, Changes, Old Map, Rumors and More About Season 14!