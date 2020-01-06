Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Absolutely Everything you need to know about ‘Season 12’! – Start Date Delayed, Map Changes, Skins & more!

Epic Games surprised everyone when they completely changed the Fortnite map and brought fans of the game Chapter 2!

A whole new Fortnite story has started which (we can imagine) will last another 10 seasons and span across roughly two whole years!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 may seem like a long way off but it’s actually coming about sooner than you think – we can already start to see what Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will look like by looking at the current Fortnite Season.

Consider this your hub for all things Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 – we will be updating it daily with fresh information, rumours and opinions, so stay tuned!

EPIC – The new map has brought some HUGE changes

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 start?

In a shocking leak from prolific Fortnite data miner Lucas7yoshi, it has been revealed that the first season of Fortnite Chapter 2 will be extended to February 6th 2020!

Season one was supposed to finish on the 8th December just in time for Christmas – many fans were looking forward to a Christmas battle pass, a snowy map and new shop items.

BREAKING – Data miner has revealed the new Season 2 start date!

However, it seems this was not to be! As the new Season of Fortnite will now be taking place two months into the new year!

Skins

It is fully expected that Epic Games will bring back some classic Valentine’s skins just ahead of the release of Season 12!

Along with the return of many Valentine skins, we can also expect Epic Games to add some new Season related skins (whatever the theme may be).

Three things we want to see in Chapter 2 Season 2!

Patch Notes

Please Epic

Perhaps the most requested feature that Epic Games needs to re-introduce is patch notes. Once a staple of the weekly patches, Epic Games has only released one set of patch notes the entire season.

This non-existent communication between Epic Games and the players has stirred some fans the wrong way, and thus have taken to social media to voice their opinion and frustration.

More New Items

Will we see some new weapons soon?

Since the release of Chapter 2 Season 1, for those who do not know Epic completely revamped the loot pool. Essentially vaulting most of the items in the game and starting fresh, only with a few basic weapons.

It has been quite some time into Chapter 2 and we have not had the release of any brand new weapons.

This can be viewed as a good or bad thing, on one side players are saying that the game is balanced so it is good that Epic isn’t adding any game-breaking items as they once did.

However, some players are arguing that the game has become stale and a taste of new weapons will cure this problem.

Mobility

Fortnite’s newest map is much bigger than its original map and yet Epic Games has zero mobility items in the game.

Besides the boats that players can drive around the map and a few zip-lines, there aren’t any mobility items in the game.

With items such as impulses and launch pads removed from the game, re-adding them back into the item pool will make the game a lot more action-packed for sure!

