Football Manager 2021 Wonderkids: FIFA 21 ratings give hint at must-buy teenagers for FM21

EA’s ratings are out, and could reveal some talented youngsters in SI’s next managerial game.

Football Manager 2021 is on the way!

As ever, it will land later than FIFA 21, this time by about six weeks.

With the FIFA 21 ratings out, we can use EA’s evaluation of talent to get an early idea of which wonderkids could be the must-sign players of FM21.

We’ve got searching through FIFA 21 for players under 20 with low current OVR and high potential. This translates to low CA and high PA in FM21.

We’ve also left out some of the more familiar names.

You don’t need our help to discover Ryan Gravenberch, Sebastiano Esposito, or Eduardo Camavinga, who are well-known names that were common signings in FM20.

So let’s take a look at some potential wonderkids for FM21!

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund is almost always the first team you go to for some wonderkids if you start as Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham made headlines in England with his move, but Giovanni Reyna is a name that could make waves in FM21.

CREATOR: Dortmund churn out wonderkids like few other teams

The left-sided midfielder has a massive 87 potential in FIFA 21, which matches up with his PA of 140-170 in FM20.

It looks like he’ll be another good wonderkid to grab this year if you can’t afford the Gravenberchs and Cherkis.

Maarten Vandevoordt, Genk

Finding a good goalkeeper is tough, finding a good young goalkeeper is even harder.

SHOT STOPPER: The answer to your shaky defence is here

Enter Maarten Vandevoordt. Playing for Genk you’ll need a pretty big database for him to be available, but he should be a great signing for many teams in FM21. FIFA puts his potential at 87, and FM20 rated him highly with a PA range of 150-180.

Go get him on day 1 of FM21!

Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen

Another young creative attacker, Wirtz might not be ideal for your team but he could be an elite investment.

FIFA 21 rates him highly with 88 potential, which is much bigger than the PA range of 120-150 he has in FM20. He’ll be one to scout and keep a careful eye on in FM21 as it’s no sure thing he will be rated highly.

However, if he is then he could be a bargain from Leverkusen.

Karim Adeyemi, RB Salzburg

SPEEDSTER: Pace up top can be crucial

RB Salzburg watched Erling Haaland leave more times than you can count in FM20. In FM21 the same could happen to Karim Adeyemi.

Less polished, he is a rapid forward and started with a PA range of 150-180 in FM20. He might need a season or two in Austria before you bring him to a European giant, but if you start in the middle of a top-tier league then he will be an ideal purchase.

Luca Netz, Hertha Berlin

It’s not all attackers! Finding a quality young full back can be nearly impossible, especially as big clubs tend to snap them up immediately.

THE RAREST OF WONDERKIDS: Young full backs are hard to find

Luca Netz has a PA range of 130-160 in FM20, but his 86 potential in FIFA 21 means that could get a boost in FM21.

If it does you’ll want to get him immediately. Left backs can skyrocket in price and if you grab Netz you can have one for 15 years or more.

