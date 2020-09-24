BREAKING* Football Manager 2021 coming to Xbox! Console release date, Series X, Series S, features, news, & more

The Sports Interactive managerial sim makes its triumphant return to console, but not to PlayStation!

It’s football season, and that means Football Manager 2021 is right around the corner!

Not only did we get news about the release date of FM21, but confirmation that it is returning to Xbox!

Sports Interactive & Sega have now confirmed that FM21 will be on Xbox.

ALL THE WAY TO THE TOP: Guide your team to glory

It’s the first time since 2007 that the game will be on the Microsoft console.

However, exactly when it lands is still unclear.

While the game will launch on PC & Mac on 24 November, the announcement press release only said that it will arrive on Xbox “before the end of the year”.

NOW WATCH BELOW – FM21 ANNOUCEMENT TRAILER

Obviously that isn’t much of a window, so those wanting to play on console shouldn’t have long to wait.

Xbox features

The game won’t be completely the same to the PC & Mac version.

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition will be a specifically tailored version of the game that is modelled on the FM Touch series.

It has also been fully customised for optimal performance with the Xbox controller.

The game will be available on Xbox One, as well as the next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and S.

As a Play Anywhere digital title players will be able to play their saves across both Xbox console and any Windows 10 PC.

READ MORE: FM21 – Best players predictions – Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar & more