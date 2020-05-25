[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Football Manager

Football Manager 2021 Release Date: Launch date, beta, news, rumours, & more

Fans are still in love with FM20, but when will Sports Interactive’s next game hit the shelves?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant May 25, 2020
football manager 2021 release date
 

It’s safe to say that coronavirus lockdown has been a prime opportunity for armchair managers to play Football Manager.

As good as this year’s game is, fans are always keen for next year and the latest step forward it could bring.

But when can we expect Football Manager 2021 to arrive?

Football Manager 2021 release date

There isn’t a confirmed release date for Football Manager 2021 yet.

fm20 tactics gegenpress 5 2 1 2
TACTICAL EXPERIMENTATION: Who hasn’t played around with new ideas

However, based on previous years we can expect the game to come out some time in early November.

Of course, the current work from home situation may have impacted plans, but hopefully there won’t be any delays for FM21.

FM21 beta release date

The Football Manager beta usually arrives two weeks before the release date.

That means we can expect to be playing the beta in mid-October.

Your beta save is always transferable to the full game once it is released, so you won’t have to worry about starting again once the actual release date arrives.

New features?

Sports Interactive always tries to throw new features into the game.

FM20 saw the introduction of the Club Vision, Code Of Conduct, and Tactical Insights.

WHAT DO I HAVE TO DO: Well the Club Vision tells you exactly

A lot of these were small tweaks to help accessibility for new players or streamline some processes that had been frustrating the experienced managers.

What will we get this year? Suggestions include more balanced transfer moves, dynamic player potential, and new coaching staff roles like set pieces coach.

