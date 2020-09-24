[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Football Manager 2021 Beta: Early Access confirmed, release date & more

Pre-purchase on Steam or Epic Games Store and get access earlier than anyone else!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Sep 24, 2020
football manager 2021 beta

It’s that time of year again, get ready for Football Manager 2021!

The new game is not only been confirmed by SI, but we also have a release date. But when can you actually start playing?

Football Manager 2021 Beta

The news about FM21 didn’t contain a single mention of a beta, however…

SI has confirmed there will be Early Access!

WATCH BELOW – FM21 ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER

Is this just another name for the beta? Maybe, but early access implies getting access to a finished product. So we may still get a beta too.

Football Manager 2021 release date & Early Access

FM21 comes to PC & Mac on 24 November.

As ever, you can pre-purchase via Steam, but this year it will be on Epic Games Store too.

FM21 art
RISE TO GLORY: Take your team all the way to the top

If you do pre-purchase, you get a 10% discount and Early Access!

That should roughly be two weeks ahead of full release, so on 10 November. However that two weeks is a rough window at the moment and it could move.

New features

Nothing has been revealed yet, but the annoucement promised that “We’ll be unveiling features and licensing updates from early October”.

After the amazing FM20 we are excited to see what SI has up their sleeve for this year!

