FUT 20: FUT Birthday Jordan Amavi SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more
Jordan Amavi is the latest FUT Birthday SBC to drop, here’s everything you need to know.
The FUT Birthday card continue to roll out.
Saturday night saw EA add yet another player to the elusive 5* skill LB club, as Marseille’s Jordan Amavi was the latest player to receive a boosted FUT Birthday card.
The SBC is live in-game now, here is all the key information that you need to know.
Expiry Date
This FUT Birthday Jordan Amavi SBC will expire on Friday, April 2
Requirements and Estimated Cost
There are two squads which have to be submitted in order to receive this Amavi card. They are as follows:
Ligue 1 Conforama
- Minimum of one Ligue 1 Conforama player
- Minimum Squad Rating of 84
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 80
- Rewards: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Cost: 33.1k PS4 / 36k Xbox OnE
France
- Minimum of one French player
- Minimum Squad Rating of 85
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
- Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
- Cost: 81.6k PS4 / 85.95k Xbox One
TOTAL COST: 114.7k PS4 / 122k Xbox One
FUT Birthday Jordan Amavi In-Game Stats
Worth it?
Again, like with the FUT Birthday Ozil SBC which dropped yesterday, it’s a tricky one.
The card is very nice. In fact, given his decent shooting, dribbling and passing, you could actually play this card pretty much anywhere on the pitch. Throw his five star skills into the mix and you have a very decent looking central midfielder.
The M/H work rates may cause some problems if you’re choosing to play Amavi as an out-and-out fullback, but let’s be honest. If you’re spending over 100k on a LB, you’re going to want him bombing down that wing anyway.
There is no questioning his quality, but over 100k for an untradeable fullback at this stage of FIFA is again, quite steep.
