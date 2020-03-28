[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FUT 20: FUT Birthday Jordan Amavi SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

Jordan Amavi is the latest FUT Birthday SBC to drop, here’s everything you need to know.

Tom Young by Tom Young Mar 28, 2020
Jordan Amavi Featured Image

The FUT Birthday card continue to roll out.

Saturday night saw EA add yet another player to the elusive 5* skill LB club, as Marseille’s Jordan Amavi was the latest player to receive a boosted FUT Birthday card.

You can find out full details of all the card available here.

The SBC is live in-game now, here is all the key information that you need to know.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
2 Expiry Date
3 Requirements and Estimated Cost
4 Ligue 1 Conforama
5 France
6 FUT Birthday Jordan Amavi In-Game Stats
7 Worth it?

Expiry Date

This FUT Birthday Jordan Amavi SBC will expire on Friday, April 2

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads which have to be submitted in order to receive this Amavi card. They are as follows:

Ligue 1 Conforama

  • Minimum of one Ligue 1 Conforama player
  • Minimum Squad Rating of 84
  • Minimum Team Chemistry of 80
  • Rewards: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack
  • Cost: 33.1k PS4 / 36k Xbox OnE

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Career Mode

France

  • Minimum of one French player
  • Minimum Squad Rating of 85
  • Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
  • Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
  • Cost: 81.6k PS4 / 85.95k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 114.7k PS4 / 122k Xbox One

FUT Birthday Jordan Amavi In-Game Stats

FUT Birthday Amavi In Game Stats

Worth it?

Again, like with the FUT Birthday Ozil SBC which dropped yesterday, it’s a tricky one.

The card is very nice. In fact, given his decent shooting, dribbling and passing, you could actually play this card pretty much anywhere on the pitch. Throw his five star skills into the mix and you have a very decent looking central midfielder.

FUT Birthday Amavi EA Promo

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title

The M/H work rates may cause some problems if you’re choosing to play Amavi as an out-and-out fullback, but let’s be honest. If you’re spending over 100k on a LB, you’re going to want him bombing down that wing anyway.

There is no questioning his quality, but over 100k for an untradeable fullback at this stage of FIFA is again, quite steep.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FUT Birthday

Tom Young

Written by Tom Young

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.