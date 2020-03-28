FIFA 20: FUT Birthday Mesut Ozil SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, estimated cost & more

The German maestro has rolled back the years with this card, here’s how to pick him up in FIFA 20

What better way to spend your lockdown then with a new FIFA promo?

Well that’s exactly what you’ve got, as EA dropped their FUT Birthday promo on Friday evening, and with it came some incredible cards – the likes of 94-rated Mbappe and 94-rated ST Hazard!

One player who won’t be found on the transfer market is FUT Birthday Mesut Ozil. The Arsenal playmaker has had an upgraded CAM card added to the Squad Building Challenges.

Here is everything you need to know about the SBC.

This FUT Birthday Mesut Ozil SBC will expire on Friday, April 2.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads which have to be submitted in order to receive this Ozil card, they are as follows:

Arsenal

Minimum of one Arsenal player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Rewards: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 105k PS4 / 100k Xbox One

Premier League

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum of two TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Rewards: One Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Cost: 120k PS4 / 118k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 226k PS4 / 218k Xbox One

Ozil In-Game Stats

Worth it?

It’s a tricky one.

There’s no doubting that Ozil has failed to kick on in recent years and this is probably the kind of card many would’ve expected to be his base card on FIFA 20 four or five years ago.

4* 5*! The weak foot upgrade just made Ozil A LOT better

But however nice this card may be – particularly with that 93-rated passing and 92-rated dribbling and that HUGE boost to his weak foot – over 200k for an untradeable card seems quite steep at this stage of FIFA, especially with Team of the Season just around the corner.

If you’re an Arsenal fan or just fancy a FUT Birthday card to add to your side then there’s no harm in picking up this Ozil, but we’d hold off and hope that the price drops a little when the hype dies down.