FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: ALL CARDS – Mbappe, Hazard receive skill move & weak foot boosts

A leak looks to have confirmed these outrageous items arriving in the online game.

Celebrating its 11th year, FIFA Ultimate Team’s FUT Birthday has brought some crazy cards to FIFA 20.

Some of the world’s finest players have received crazy upgrades, with a particular focus on boosts to skill moves and weak foot ability.

We run through all the players released in Team 1.

CELEBRATE – The first half of FUT Birthday Team 1 is unbelievable

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 94)

It’s an increase of five to 94 for PSG marksman Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman now receiving a five-star left foot.

Eden Hazard (OVR 94)

It’s been an injury-hit maiden campaign for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid, but that hasn’t stopped him from being boosted to a 94 ST for the FUT Birthday promo.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 92)

Antoine Griezmann has picked up CAM rare cards in the past, with his latest seeing the Frenchman boosted to 92 with a five-star weak foot.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 90)

Marcus Rashford’s superb season was stunted by injury, but you can have him flying again thanks to this 90-rated card with five-star left foot.

Kai Havertz (OVR 90)

German wonderkid Kai Havertz could receive a 90-rated base card in the future, with his FUT Birthday also getting the five-star weak foot treatment.

Iker Muniain (OVR 89)

Athletic Bilbao star Iker Muniain sees his OVR skyrocket from 82 to 89, with his left foot now five-stars.

Moussa Sissoko (OVR 88)

Spurs engine man Moussa Sissoko also receives a five-star left foot, with a crazy 96 physicality stat.

Allan Saint-Maximin (OVR 88)

Newcastle speedster Allan Saint-Maximin now has a five-star left foot to go with his electric pace.

ELEVEN HEAVEN – Best luck packing one of these beauties

Lucas Hernandez (OVR 88)

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez now has five-star skill moves – how will utilise that in the middle of defence?

Joao Cancelo (OVR 87)

It’s a boost to skill moves (five-star) and weak foot (four-star) for Man City right back Joao Cancelo

Raphael Guerrero (OVR 87)

Borussia Dortmund utility man Raphael Guerrero earns a 91 dribbling stat to go with his new five-star weak foot.

Hirving Lozano (OVR 87)

Napoli summer signing Hirving Lozano picked up 97 pace and 90 dribbling along with five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.

Djene (OVR 87)

Getafe centre back Djene is another defender who picks up five-star skill moves, but his 87 defending stat is perhaps more important.

Joaquin Correa (OVR 86)

Lazio centre forward Joaquin Correa receives a healthy boost from 80 to 86, with five-star skill moves.

Nicolas Gaitan (OVR 85)

Lille’s Nicolas Gaitan has well-rounded stats of 86 pace, 86 dribbling and 85 passing to go with a five-star weak foot.

Mesut Ozil SBC (OVR 90)

GERMAN EFFICIENCY – This Ozil card is class

With four-star skill moves, five-star weak foot and stats of 93 passing, 92 dribbling and 85 shooting , this 90-rated Mesut Ozil card is among the best in the entire promo.

GLOBE TROTTING – Stars from the Bundesliga and Serie A provide even more choice

Karim Bellarabi Objectives (OVR 88)

It’s a boost from 82 to 88 for Bayer Leverkusen man Karim Bellarabi, with the German receive four-star skill moves and a five-star left foot.

Lucas Paqueta Objectives (OVR 86)

AC Milan playmaker Lucas Paqueta improves from a 79-rating to take four-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and a 90 dribbling stat.

