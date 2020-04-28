FIFA 21 Star Heads: Player faces that need improving for PS5 & Xbox Series X

New consoles are coming, meaning that annual games will face a big change when they arrive.

Expect considerable graphics improvements, but what difference to player faces will be incredibly interesting.

"Star Heads" as they're known in the FIFA series, split opinion.

Some are very realistic, others aren't. So who needs an improvement for FIFA 21?

Cristiano Ronaldo

What we would do to see CR7 rocking a man-bun on FIFA 21. Despite being the second-highest rated player on the game, Ronaldo hasn’t got an update to his hairstyle.

SHORT BACK AND SIDES? Where is CR7's top-knot EA!

Outrageous, we know! Fingers crossed EA makes it happen in time for the new console.

Alejandro Gomez

The little Argentine Alejandro Gomez has been a favourite on FIFA for years now, however his real-life ability is only just coming to the fore.

ID PLEASE! This could be anyone

Gomez is the orchestrator of the goal-happy Atalanta frontline and deserves his player likeness on FIFA 21.

Frenkie De Jong

If a massive summer transfer to Barcelona can’t get you a star head what will?!

NOT ANGRY, JUST DISAPPOINTED: Frenkie De Jong's face says it all here

Dutch star Frenkie De Jong still has a generic player face despite being one of the world’s top talents. Surely, we will see a fresh new face for him on PS5.

Kostas Manolas

FIFA owes Kostas Manolas after the debacle of his Ultimate Team card earlier in the season.

YOU BETTER RUN! Not the worst resemblance but Manolas deserves better.

The Greek defender is one of the best centre backs to use on the game and it is only right that he gets his full player likeness when FIFA 21 is released.

Pizzi

Benfica star Pizzi’s 14 goals and eight assists this season have shot him into the realms of world class.

GOMEZ? Oh no, sorry this one is Pizzi

A big summer move could increase his chances of getting a new player face, although we think he should get one anyway!

Josip Ilicic

Atalanta love goals, and so does Josip Ilicic. The big Slovenian international scored all four goals in their Champions League tie against Valencia and has 15 goals in Serie A too!

WHO? At least the kit looks nice.

Three TOTW cards this season show just how good this man has been.

Sander Berge

A newcomer to the Premier League, Sheffield United broke their transfer record for the fifth time this season to land Sander Berge from KRC Genk.

HANDS UP: We can let FIFA off this one as Berge was a relative unknown before this season

The Blades have enjoyed a superb season and their marquee signing deserves his real face in the game.

Reece James

A breakthrough season for Reece James has seen him make 17 Premier League appearances this season.

COULD BE WORSE: It's not far off, but let's get the real face.

One of many Chelsea players with a bright future ahead of him, don’t be surprised to see him in Gareth Southgate’s England squad before the Euros next summer.

Mason Greenwood

Another of England’s most exciting talents. Mason Greenwood has scored 12 goals for United this season and he is still just 18!

FUTURE STAR! The less said about this player face the better.

Come on FIFA, get this man a player likeness.

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has become a key part of their first team under Mikel Arteta.

GENERIC: This could be anyone, although Arsenal's sharp third kit does take attention away from the face

Saka has made the left back position his own as Arsenal have gone eight games unbeaten in the Premier League.

PES 2020 Player Faces

The argument over which game, FIFA 20 or PES 2020 has better graphics is too close to call.

Some players look better one game than the other.

FRESH LOOK - Ronaldo received his new hair-do in a PES Data Pack

PES 2020 has had an eye for detail, brinign in CR7's new top-knot, and updating Neymar twice - first with his pink hair and then with his shaved head.

This is an area FIFA can improve, with many stories of player's hairstyles not being changed for years.

