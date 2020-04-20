FIFA 21 Ratings: Who will be the fastest player on the game? Mbappe, Traore & more

Pace is king, so which players should be looking to play with to rip your opponent apart?

Pace is vital on every FIFA game.

Regardless of whether you are on Career Mode, Ultimate Team or just taking on your mate, you will want speed in your team on FIFA 21.

Here’s who we expect to be the quickest players on EA Sports’ upcoming game.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 89)

Possibly the quickest player in the world, Kylian Mbappe is also clinical in front of goal.

Although we don’t think Mbappe’s overall rating will change from 89 for FIFA 21, he will still receive improvements to his finishing, passing and dribbling stats.

Adama Traore (OVR 82)

In the conversation for both the Premier League Team of the Season and the Young Player of the Year award, it’s been a remarkable campaign for Wolves’ Adama Traore.

The Spaniard could be one of the big climbers on FIFA 21, with our prediction seeing his 77 overall rise all the way to 82.

Achraf Hakimi (OVR 82)

Achraf Hakimi could be a player on the move in the summer after shining on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid.

Due to the full-back move into midfield expect increases in the passing and dribbling department.

Inaki Williams (OVR 82)

An absolute speed merchant, Inaki Williams is the star man at Athletic Bilbao.

Similar to Mbappe, Williams would be higher rated if he was a winger, with only slight improvements to his dribbling and physicality expected.

Kingsley Coman (OVR 83)

Despite winning seven league titles by age 23, there are still some serious question marks over Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman.

With Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben no longer at the club, Coman needs to step up much like how teammate Serge Gnabry has done.

With Leroy Sane – another speedster contender – likely to be joining this summer, the pressure is on.

