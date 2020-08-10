FIFA 21: FUT Draft confirmed, Co-Op still unavailable

There are many awesome game modes in FUT that are getting co-op capabilities. This isn’t one of them.

EA has hit the FIFA world with plenty of insight into new FUT changes heading into FIFA 21.

EA are elaborating on these changes and answering other FUT questions via a Q&A on the FIFA Direct Twitter account.

One game mode that will stick around in FUT 21 is Draft, however the Co-Op capabilities many players are hoping for are unfortunately not here just yet.

BUMMER: While Co-Op is being expanded in FUT, it won’t hit Draft in FUT 21

But while Draft in FUT 21 won’t feature Co-Op play, you can expect Co-Op options in most other popular FUT game modes.

