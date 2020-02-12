BREAKING* FIFA 20 TOTW 22 FULL SQUAD: Mbappe (93 OVR), Ben Yedder (87 OVR) & more

The official Team of the Week (TOTW 22) has been announced and it's two Ligue 1 strikers that feature!

With a goal in PSG's 4-2 win over Lyon, Kylian Mbappe earns a third In-Form, whilst Ben Yedder earned his spot with an 85th minute equaliser ain Monaco's 2-1 win vs Amiens!

Keep reading to see all 23 In-Form cards that are included in the TOTW.

Kylian Mbappe (93 OVR)

The name Kylian Mbappe is often found on the scoresheet and this week was no different. His goal against Lyon took his league goal tally to 15 - the young Frenchman also has six league assists!

This TOTW 22 card is Mbappe's third In-Form, taking his overall to a whopping 93!

Wissam Ben Yedder (87 OVR)

Wissam Ben Yedder has been on sublime form for Monaco all season and is Ligue 1's top goalscorer this season.

His 85th minute goal against Amiens helped Monaco take all three points from the encounter!

Other Players in Team of the Week 22

Sergio Ramos has earned his first TOTW card of FIFA 20, rated at 91 OVR.

The Real Madrid captain was integral in his team's 4-1 victory against Osasuna and even bagged himself a goal!

Luis Alberto was Man of the Match in Lazio's 1-0 win over Palma and has earned himself an 88 rated third In-Form.

Frenkie De Jong bagged himself a goal in Barcelona's 3-1 over Real Betis and his TOTW 22 card comes in at 87 OVR.

TOTW 22 Full Lineup

DREAM TEAM: This is one of the highest-rated TOTW squads in a while!

There are also In-Form cards for Inter's Stefan De Vrij (87 OVR), Frankfurt's Filip Kostic (86 OVR) and Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure (OVR 86).

