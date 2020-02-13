Join the RealSport Community Create a post
*BREAKING* FIFA 20 Winter Refresh: Top 50 Upgrades CONFIRMED – Haland, Grealish, Mount & more

The top 50 players receiving BIG upgrades has been confirmed, here is all the key things you need to know!

This years Winter Refresh has been confirmed – and its happening TOMORROW!

There’s a slight change this year though, as EA have opted to only upgrade the top 50 players who have received a substantial upgrade – three overalls or higher.

The full list features players from each of the top five leagues in Europe as well as a number of other countries/reigions.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Man U vs Chelsea predicted on FIFA 20 - Can you guess the result?

Full list confirmed

EA confirmed the news on Thursday evening and alongside it released the full list of the top 50 players and there is some big names in there, here it is in full.

FIFA 20 - ratings refresh - full list
