FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Chelsea wonderkid going cheap

Welcome to our final FIFA 20 Ultimate Team market analysis before christmas! Keep reading to find out the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FUT markets and tips on where to invest your FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Price Drops

It could be time to invest in these stars whilst their cheap.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 1000 coins (-44.41%) Xbox One

Callum Hudson-Odoi features as our top price dropper this week – his price dropped by over 20% last week on PS4, and now it’s dropped on the Xbox market. The youngster has had a decent season so far, getting himself one goal and four assists across 16 appearances for Chelsea’s first team.

With stats of 86 acceleration, 84 sprint speed and 82 dribbling, the 18 year old’s silver card is a great buy at this price. If you’re looking to make a quick profit, invest in this card as it will rise in price again.

Yannick Carrasco – 4200 coins (-26.31%) PS4

Yannick Carrasco’s team, Dalian Yifang, finished their season way off top spot. However, don’t let that distract you from the Belgian’s solid season, as he has achieved 17 goals and eight assists across 26 appearances.

READ MORE: Cheap FUT ICON reviews

Carrasco attains this sort of success through utilising his fantastic pace and dribbling ability, reflected by his FIFA 20 stats of 90 sprint speed, 88 dribbling. Whether you want to make a quick profit or utilise this card in your squad, now is the time to buy.

Adama Traore – 4000 coins (-16.67%) Xbox One

Adama has had a strong 2019/20 Premier League season so far. He’s had a number of good performances, with his highlight being his two goals in Wolves’ win at the Etihad.

He lacks attacking attributes, but he has strong physical traits of 96 sprint speed and 87 balance, along with an impressive 89 dribbling. Due to this, he’s definitely worth picking up at his discounted price.

Marcelo – 15,000 coins (-10.45%) Xbox One

Marcelo has been a loyal servant to Real Madrid since the 2006/07 season. The Brazilian left back, who was once considered the best in the world, is nearing a monumental 500 appearances.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Every player coming this FUTMAS

Predictably, therefore, Marcelo has some great FIFA 20 stats. 92 ball control, 89 dribbling, 89 crossing, 85 short passing, are just some of his best attributes. 15,000 coins is a pretty good price, so if you want the Brazilian, buy him now.

Click “Next” for price risers…