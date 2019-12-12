FIFA 20: EA Sports reveals FIFA Team of the Year 2019 (TOTY)

EA Sports has revealed the 55-man shortlist for the FIFA team of the year.
This year the EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year (TOTY) will be decided with by the first-ever fan-driven vote.
FIFA players from around the world will be able to choose from a shortlist of football’s elite 55 players, nominated by EA Sports for their real-world performance in 2019.
Players can cast their vote online from Thursday December 12th until December 20th, with the official Team of the Year announced in January, along with special TOTY Player Items to be released in FUT Packs for a limited time in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.
Head to ea.com/toty to learn more about this year’s Team of the Year vote, along with the full nominee list, which is also below.
FIFA 20 Team of the Year shortlist
Attackers
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal
- Sergio Agüero - Manchester City
- Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
- Roberto Firmino - Liverpool
- Eden Hazard - Real Madrid
- Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
- Robert Lewandowski - Bayern München
- Sadio Mané - Liverpool
- Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain
- Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona
- Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Bernardo Silva - Manchester City
- Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur
- Raheem Sterling - Manchester City
Midfielders
- Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
- Paulo Dybala - Piemonte Calcio
- Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur
- Fabinho - Liverpool
- Kai Havertz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Jordan Henderson - Liverpool
- Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona
- N’Golo Kanté - Chelsea
- Luka Modric - Real Madrid
- Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund
- Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
- David Silva - Manchester City
- Dušan Tadić - Ajax
- Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain
- Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool
- Hakim Ziyech - Ajax
Defenders
- Jordi Alba - FC Barcelona
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
- Leonardo Bonucci - Piemonte Calcio
- José María Giménez - Atlético de Madrid
- Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund
- Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München
- Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
- Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City
- Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio
- Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain
- Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid
- Andrew Robertson - Liverpool
- Alex Sandro - Piemonte Calcio
- Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain
- Milan Škriniar - Inter Milan
- Nicolás Tagliafico - Ajax
- Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
- Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham Hotspur
Goalkeepers
- Alisson - Liverpool
- Ederson - Manchester City
- Jan Oblak - Atlético de Madrid
- André Onana - Ajax
- Marc-André ter Stegen - FC Barcelona
Remember, to vote for your picks head to ea.com/toty and pick your ultimate Team of the Year!