12 Dec 2019

FIFA 20: EA Sports reveals FIFA Team of the Year 2019 (TOTY)

EA will let players have their say on this year’s FIFA 20 Team of the Year. Who will you vote for?

FIFA 20 Team of the Year shortlist

EA Sports has revealed the 55-man shortlist for the FIFA team of the year.

This year the EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year (TOTY) will be decided with by the first-ever fan-driven vote.

FIFA players from around the world will be able to choose from a shortlist of football’s elite 55 players, nominated by EA Sports for their real-world performance in 2019.

Players can cast their vote online from Thursday December 12th until December 20th, with the official Team of the Year announced in January, along with special TOTY Player Items to be released in FUT Packs for a limited time in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Head to ea.com/toty to learn more about this year’s Team of the Year vote, along with the full nominee list, which is also below.

Attackers

  1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal
  2. Sergio Agüero - Manchester City
  3. Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
  4. Roberto Firmino - Liverpool
  5. Eden Hazard - Real Madrid
  6. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
  7. Robert Lewandowski - Bayern München
  8. Sadio Mané - Liverpool
  9. Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain
  10. Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona
  11. Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain
  12. Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio
  13. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
  14. Bernardo Silva - Manchester City
  15. Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur
  16. Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

Midfielders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
  2. Paulo Dybala - Piemonte Calcio
  3. Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur
  4. Fabinho - Liverpool
  5. Kai Havertz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  6. Jordan Henderson - Liverpool
  7. Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona
  8. N’Golo Kanté - Chelsea
  9. Luka Modric - Real Madrid
  10. Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund
  11. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
  12. David Silva - Manchester City
  13. Dušan Tadić - Ajax
  14. Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain
  15. Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool
  16. Hakim Ziyech - Ajax

Defenders

  1. Jordi Alba - FC Barcelona
  2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
  3. Leonardo Bonucci - Piemonte Calcio
  4. José María Giménez - Atlético de Madrid
  5. Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund
  6. Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München
  7. Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
  8. Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City
  9. Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio
  10. Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain
  11. Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid
  12. Andrew Robertson - Liverpool
  13. Alex Sandro - Piemonte Calcio
  14. Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain
  15. Milan Škriniar - Inter Milan
  16. Nicolás Tagliafico - Ajax
  17. Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
  18. Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham Hotspur

Goalkeepers

  1. Alisson - Liverpool
  2. Ederson - Manchester City
  3. Jan Oblak - Atlético de Madrid
  4. André Onana - Ajax
  5. Marc-André ter Stegen - FC Barcelona

Remember, to vote for your picks head to ea.com/toty and pick your ultimate Team of the Year!

