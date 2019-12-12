FIFA 20: EA Sports reveals FIFA Team of the Year 2019 (TOTY)

EA Sports has revealed the 55-man shortlist for the FIFA team of the year.

This year the EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year (TOTY) will be decided with by the first-ever fan-driven vote.

FIFA players from around the world will be able to choose from a shortlist of football’s elite 55 players, nominated by EA Sports for their real-world performance in 2019.

READ MORE: FUTMAS predictions: Jesus, Cavani & more

Players can cast their vote online from Thursday December 12th until December 20th, with the official Team of the Year announced in January, along with special TOTY Player Items to be released in FUT Packs for a limited time in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Head to ea.com/toty to learn more about this year’s Team of the Year vote, along with the full nominee list, which is also below.

FIFA 20 Team of the Year shortlist

Attackers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal Sergio Agüero - Manchester City Karim Benzema - Real Madrid Roberto Firmino - Liverpool Eden Hazard - Real Madrid Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur Robert Lewandowski - Bayern München Sadio Mané - Liverpool Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Bernardo Silva - Manchester City Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

READ MORE: FUT - How to get TOTT Munir

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City Paulo Dybala - Piemonte Calcio Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur Fabinho - Liverpool Kai Havertz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen Jordan Henderson - Liverpool Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona N’Golo Kanté - Chelsea Luka Modric - Real Madrid Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund David Silva - Manchester City Dušan Tadić - Ajax Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool Hakim Ziyech - Ajax

Defenders

Jordi Alba - FC Barcelona Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool Leonardo Bonucci - Piemonte Calcio José María Giménez - Atlético de Madrid Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid Andrew Robertson - Liverpool Alex Sandro - Piemonte Calcio Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain Milan Škriniar - Inter Milan Nicolás Tagliafico - Ajax Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham Hotspur

READ MORE: FIFA 20 career mode: The top 10 young right backs to sign

Goalkeepers

Alisson - Liverpool Ederson - Manchester City Jan Oblak - Atlético de Madrid André Onana - Ajax Marc-André ter Stegen - FC Barcelona

Remember, to vote for your picks head to ea.com/toty and pick your ultimate Team of the Year!