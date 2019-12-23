UPDATED* FIFA 20 FUTMAS: Every Single Player arriving this Christmas – Lozano, Sanches & more

As we approach Christmas, FIFA 20’s FUTMAS is well underway now and we’ve been treated to a stocking-load of quality cards, with a festive twist.

FUTMAS serves as a celebration of Ultimate Team and Christmas (medals for those who already guessed) and gives players around the world the opportunity to complete squad challenges and unlock rewards.

Keep reading for EVERY FUTMAS item this December – we will continue to update this article as and when new items are released.

Hirving Lozano (SBC)

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is setting into life at Napoli, but can he do the business on your Ultimate Team?

Renato Sanches (SBC)

Renato Sanches has had a rollercoaster career, but aged just 22, there is plenty of time for him to get back on track.

Ferland Mendy (SBC)

Ferland Mendy has big boots to fill at Real Madrid, as he’ll look to take over from the sensational talent this is Marcelo in years to come.

With 93 pace and 86 physicality, Mendy’s FUTMAS card is a physical machine. 84 dribbling also ensures that he’s capable when advancing up the pitch.

Davinson Sanchez (SBC)

The first of two Spurs’ players to come to FUTMAS this year, Davinson Sanchez makes for a seriously good centre back option.

His 85 defence and 84 physicality show that he’s more than capable of protecting your net, whilst his 76 pace means he won’t be outpaced too often either.

Moussa Sissoko (SBC)

The second Spurs’ player to come to FUTMAS this year, Sissoko is looking to help him team bounce back to the top four under Mourinho’s leadership.

His FUTMAS card’s stand-out stat is easily his 92 physicality – if you manage to get this card, Sissoko will bully any opposition midfield he’s up against.

Marcos Acuna (SBC)

Sporting’s Argentinian left winger has also been made available through a FUTMAS SBC.

What Acuna lacks in pace and finishing ability, he makes up for with his 89 dribbling and physicality. If you sign this man he will prove tricky to tackle on the left flank.

Jerome Roussillon (Objective)

Jerome Roussillon joined Wolfsburg last season from Montpellier on a four-year-deal. Since his arrival, he has fast become a fan favourite for his unique style of defensive play.

Roussillon’s FUTMAS card is great, even though at first glance, it may not seem that impressive. Don’t let his stats fool you though. 91 pace means he’s lightning fast, and with 87 stamina and 82 dribbling, he will run up and down the pitch with ease and finesse.

Ante Rebic (SBC)

Ante Rebic is currently on a two year loan at AC Milan, from German club Frankfurt and has had a decent start to his Italian career.

Rebic’s FUTMAS card has a devastating 93 pace rating, so he’ll likely leave all defenders in his wake.

David De Gea (SBC)

David De Gea’s boosted FUTMAS card was ironically release just two days before the Spaniard’s blunder against Watford.

Luckily, this card is unlikely to replicate that sort of mistake, as his 93 reflexes and 86 handling ensure that De Gea’s card is a pretty safe selection between the sticks.

Youcef Atal (SBC)

Hailing from northern Algeria, Youcef Atal joined Ligue 1 side Nice in 2018. So far he has made 33 appearances for the club, scoring an impressive 7 goals along the way. A versatile young player at only 23 years of age, Atal is deployed by his new side as both a fullback and winger.

Since Atal’s pace is already lightning fast, in our opinion, the best chemistry style to use on him is a Sentinel. It will boost his defending to 92 and his physicality to 88, making him one heck of player to have on your side.

For a full review of Atal’s card, head here.

Luka Modric (SBC)

Real Madrid’s midfield maestro may be coming towards the end of his career, but he still displays the talent that makes him worthy of this 92 rated FUTMAS card.

This is the highest rated Christmas edition card so far, and Modric’s stats are simply terrifying to any opposition defences.

Kai Havertz (SBC)

Kai Havertz is a product of the Leverkusen youth system and had a fantastic 2018/19 season with 20 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances; a superb return from a 20 year old.

His boosted FUTMAS card is simply sublime – 90 short passing, 90 ball control and 87 vision will ensure he can control your game from the middle of the park, whilst the German can also utilise his 93 sprint speed to bomb forward and have a go, with a 85 finishing stat.

Goncalo Guedes (SBC)

Guedes’ base card is popular enough, as he’s fast and dangerous in front of goal. Well his FUTMAS card is even faster (92 sprint speed) and more dangerous (89 shot power, 88 long shots). The Portuguese’s quick feet (88 dribbling) mean he’s pretty much the all-round wide player that your squad needs.

Axel Witsel (SBC)

As far as Bundesliga CDMs go, this Witsel card covers all of the bases. With 81 passing, 83 dribbling, 84 defending and 83 physicality, Witsel can sit in front of your defence and pull the strings while snuffing out any danger.

Moses Simon (SBC)

Want pace? Come and get it. FC Nantes’ Simon has it in spades. 95 pace and 87 dribbling, added to 81 shooting, make Simon an absolute menace. He strikes me as a great super sub for any lineup, or a difference maker on Ligue 1 teams.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Objectives)

The Premier League is pretty stacked with elite CDMs at the moment, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Fabinho, and Fernandinho, but Gbamin is rising for Everton.

The Toffees’ CDM boasts 86 physicality and 83 pace to go with his 83 defending. He may not be a first choice player for many Premier League teams, but he can certainly be impactful.

Kevin Malcuit (SBC)

Napoli’s right back has received a Christmas themed SBC, with a boosted card that possesses all the skills you want from an attacking full back. Malcuit’s special card has blistering speed (91 sprint speed), great dribbling ability (87 dribbling and 85 agility) and he can whip in a fantastic ball (86 crossing).

Dodi Lukebakio (SBC)

Dodi Lukebakio is having a stormer of a season for Hertha Berlin, contributing five goals and five assists across 16 appearances. His talent has been replicated in his FUTMAS SBC as he has all the stats you’re looking for in a striker – 96 sprint speed combined with 90 dribbling and 86 finishing tells you everything you need to know about this card.

Thiago Mendes (Objectives)

Thiago Mendes’ boosted card is a very decent defensive midfield option. With 86 interceptions and 83 defensive awareness, the Brazilian is sure to hinder any opposition attacks, whilst his 92 stamina means Mendes has the ability to cover every blade of grass over 90 minutes.

This allows the defensive midfielder to get forward and utilise his 86 shot power and 84 long shots.

Douglas Costa (SBC)

If you’re looking for a man who’s going to beat defenders, this is the card to get. Everyone know that Douglas Costa’s base card is dangerous enough, but his boosted Christmas edition has some scarily good stats.

96 acceleration, 93 sprint speed, 94 agility, 93 dribbling, 92 ball control – do we need to go on? Once he beats the defenders you’re best of utilising Costa’s 84 crossing as his 65 rated finishing is his only let down.

To read more about FUTMAS Costa, head here.

Nabil Fekir (SBC)

An 87-rated Nabil Fekir, with considerable upgrades from his 84-rated gold, is nothing to turn your nose up at. This card performs great in-game, and being a central, French, La Liga player make him very easy to link for chemistry.

To get the most out of this card, we strongly recommend using a Hunter chemistry style. Competent as a CAM, this card really meets its true potential at the Striker position. Convert Fekir up to a ST, apply a Hunter and you’ve got yourself forward with 91 pace and 92 shooting.

To read more about FUTMAS Fekir, head here.

Edinson Cavani (SBC)

The Uruguayan may be 32 years old, but he’s still firing in goals for PSG, with three goals to his name so far this season – not bad when you consider who he has to compete with for a starting spot at the Paris club.

Despite being an older player, Cavan’s boosted FUTMAS card has a staggering 92 stamina so he’ll put his all in for the full 90 minutes. His pace may have slipped (78 sprint speed), but with an incredible 95 positioning and 90 finishing, get him the ball and he will score – simple.

Inaki Williams (SBC)

Inane Williams’ base card is well known amongst FIFA 20 players for its sublime pace and brilliant finishing ability. Well, it looks like Christmas has come early as the FUTMAS edition of Williams’ card has boosted ratings of 97 sprint speed, 90 jumping, 86 finishing and 85 dribbling. A seriously dangerous FUT card.

