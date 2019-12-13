FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Meteoric rise for Man United wonderkid

As we’re approaching the weekend, it’s time for another edition of our FIFA 20 Ultimate Team market analysis! Keep reading to find out the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FUT markets and tips on where to invest your FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Price Rises

If you have any of these items, there is no better time to sell them on the transfer market.

Daniel James - 2000 coins (+135.16%) Xbox One

The young Welshman featured back in November after a massive price drop - well now Daniel James' Xbox price has risen by a massive 135.16%! This is likely because his price dropped incredibly low in the last few weeks.

Therefore, if you bought James' silver card on the cheap, now would be a great time to offload it. However, with 94 sprint speed, 80 balance and 73 dribbling, don't underestimate how good this card can be.

Inaki Williams – 1300 coins (+29.80%) Xbox One

Inaki Williams has been on the Athletic scene since 2014. He graduated to the first team soon after and has since contributed 53 goals and 28 assists across 220 appearances.

His increase in FIFA 20 price is unsurprising considering he possesses many of the stats desired from a striker – 95 sprint speed and 85 strength means he’s unlikely to come across a defender he can’t beat and his 82 finishing means he can find the back of the net.

Adama Traore – 3500 coins (+29.63%) PS4

Adama has had a strong 2019/20 Premier League season so far. He’s had a number of good performances, with his highlight being his two goals in Wolves’ win at the Etihad.

He lacks attacking attributes, but he has strong physical traits of 96 sprint speed and 87 balance, along with an impressive 89 dribbling. These strengths explain why he's popular and is likely why his price has risen.

Anderson Talisca – 2300 coins (+21.06%) PS4

After featuring as a price riser on the Xbox market last week, Anderson Talisca has now experienced a price rise on the PS4. The Brazilian has been playing for Guangzhou Evergrande in China since summer 2018, contributing a massive 32 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances for the club.

In Ultimate Team, his PS4 price has risen by over 20%. With 86 positioning and 84 ball control, Talisca is a smart footballer – but it’s his 88 long shots and 84 shot power which demonstrate how deadly he can be on the edge of the box. At just 2300 coins, the Brazilian is still a good buy and his price may increase further.

Price Drops

It could be time to pick up these stars on the cheap.

Andriy Yarmolenko – 750 coins (-31.82%) Xbox One

Andrey Yarmolenko features as our top price dropper this week, as his price has plummeted all the way to 750 coins on the Xbox One market.

Yarmolenko had a steady start to the season, contributing three goals and an assist across 14 appearances for West Ham. On FIFA 20, his 86 rated dribbling, 83 ball control and 83 long shots means he’s a solid card to sign.

Ante Rebic – 1000 coins (-28.55%) Xbox One

Ante Rebic is currently on a two year loan at AC Milan, from German club Frankfurt. The Croatian featured in last week’s market analysis as a price dropper, and now his price has dropped even further.

On FIFA 20, Rebic has 91 sprint speed, 85 shot power and 84 aggression. A great player for 1000 coins, who will no doubt see his price bounce back.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 1100 coins (-21.41%) PS4

Hudson-Odoi has been a breakthrough player for Chelsea this season, getting himself one goal and four assists across 13 appearances for Chelsea’s first team.

With stats of 86 acceleration, 84 sprint speed and 82 dribbling, the 18 year old’s silver card has fluctuated in price a number of times. If you're looking to make a quick profit, invest in this card as it will rise in price again.

Mousa Dembele – 700 coins (-12.50%) PS4

Since moving to Guangzhou R&F, Mousa Dembele has made 26 appearances in the Chinese Super League, contributing a goal and four assists. The Belgian seems to be signs of slowing down, perhaps this is why his price has dropped to just 700 coins?

Nevertheless, Dembele’s FUT card has some decent stats with 89 dribbling, 86 strength and 85 short passing, so could be worth picking up whilst cheap.