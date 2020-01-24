FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: French winger going cheap

It’s time for another round-up of the most significant Ultimate Team price fluctuations over the last week.

Price Drops

If you’re looking to sign some cheap talent or make a tidy profit, these are the cards to look at.

Allan Saint-Maximin – 1600 coins (-27.27%) Xbox One

Allan Saint-Maximin features as our top price dropper this week after the Frenchman’s price has dropped to just 1600 coins. The winger has shown glimpses of brilliance at Newcastle, intimidating any defenders he’s up against.

His 93 sprint speed and 90 dribbling on FIFA 20 reflect his strengths and so Saint-Maximin is well worth picking up for his cut price.

Yannick Carrasco – 1900 coins (-20.83%) Xbox One

Yannick Carrasco’s team, Dalian Yifang, finished their 2019 season way off top spot. However, don’t let that distract you from the Belgian’s solid season, as he achieved 17 goals and eight assists across 26 appearances.

Carrasco is so deadly because of his rapid pace and brilliant dribbling ability this is reflected by his FIFA 20 stats of 90 sprint speed and 88 dribbling. Whether you want to make a quick profit or utilise this card in your squad, now is the time to buy.

Kevin Gameiro – 800 coins (-20%) Xbox One

Kevin Gameiro has had a relatively slow start to his second season with Valencia, contributing just four goals and one assist in 13 La Liga appearances.

Despite his real-life form, for just 800 coins you can sign a striker with 87 acceleration, 85 positioning and 82 shot power – well worth considering.

Miranda – 1700 coins (-10.52%) PS4

It’s fair to say that Miranda hasn’t been a topic of discussion in the footballing world for some time. Since his move to the Chinese Super League, little has been said about the Brazilian centre half.

However, his strong 85 rated defensive awareness and 85 standing tackle make him a useful card of FIFA 20 and therefore, could be worth signing at his current price.

Price Risers

If you have these cards, there’s no better time to sell than now.

Daniel James – 1100 coins (+46.74%) Xbox One

Daniel James has been a rare positive in an otherwise poor season for Manchester United. At just 22 years old, the Welshman is playing well above his age and therefore his silver FUT card has proven popular in FIFA 20.

James’ 94 sprint speed, 80 balance and 73 dribbling on FIFA 20, combined with his real-life performances have led to a significant price rise on the Xbox market.

Alejandro Gomez – 14,500 coins (+31.83%) PS4

Alejandro Gomez has had a strong season for Atalanta so far, contributing six goals and seven assists in the Serie A, helping his side reach fifth place.

His abilities are reciprocated in FIFA 20 as the Argentinian has stats of 94 acceleration, 94 balance, 85 vision and 85 dribbling. It’s no wonder that his price is increasing.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 1200 coins (+20.02%) Xbox One

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Xbox price may have risen by 20% recently, however the Chelsea man’s card has actually dropped by 900 coins in a week.

Hudson-Odoi has stats of 86 acceleration, 84 sprint speed and 82 dribbling, so his price will likely bounce back to the 2000 mark – well worth investing in.

Mousa Dembele – 950 coins (+18.75%) PS4

Since moving to Guangzhou R&F, Mousa Dembele has made 26 appearances in the Chinese Super League, contributing a goal and four assists. Is the Belgian showing signs of slowing down?

Nevertheless, Dembele’s FUT card has some decent stats with 89 dribbling, 86 strength and 85 short passing, so could be worth picking up for just 950 coins.

