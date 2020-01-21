FIFA 20 Headliners: Team 2 Predictions – Immobile, Navas, Hernandez & more

The first set of FIFA 20’s Headliners cards were released last week and they have been received very positively by the FIFA 20 community.

Headliners first appeared in FIFA 19 as a special line of FUT cards which focused on top-performers and over-achievers, gifting these players with special live cards.

This campaign operates similarly to Ones to Watch cards, except with Headliners, the player’s rating will always remain one point higher than their latest in-form card.

The Headliners Team 1 cards displayed some serious talent, leaving gamers anxious to see what Team 2 will have on offer – keep reading as we list our Headliners Team 2 Predictions.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – Headliners 95)

Many FIFA fans would love to see Kevin De Bruyne pick up one of these special cards – with seven goals and 15 assists in the Premier League this season, the Belgian has marked himself as one of the best in the world.

The only thing that could stand in his way is how high is OVR rating is, which doesn’t leave much room for future growth.

Keylor Navas (OVR 87 – Headliners 90)

Keylor Navas has had a stellar season between the sticks for PSG so far. His two In Forms in FIFA 20 are a result of eight clean sheets in 15 games, with the ‘keeper letting just 11 goals past him so far in Ligue 1.

His 90 Headliners card would prove a menacing presence in goal – not many strikers will be able to best him.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 – Headliners 90)

Ciro Immobile is the only player to have picked up three in-form cards so far on FIFA 20. Surely he’s a favourite to be selected as a Headliner this year.

With 23 goals and five assists across all competitions this season. the Italian’s stats speak for themselves.

Dele Alli SBC (OVR 84 – Headliners 87)

Dele Alli has experienced a recovery of form ever since new Spur’s boss, Jose Mourinho, has placed more faith in the English midfielder.

His six goals and two assists so far this season don’t paint the whole picture, and Alli has already received an 86 rated In Form. His 87 Headliners card would cause havoc in FUT.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 – Headliners 87)

Timo Werner is still just 23 years old, but he’s playing like a striker in his prime. 18 goals and six assists in just 17 Bundesliga games demonstrate the young German’s immense talent.

Werner’s already earned two in-form cards, so a Headliners card is a definite possibility.

Steven Bergwijn (OVR 82 – Headliners 87)

Steven Bergwijn has been on fire for PSV Eindhoven this season, with five goals and 10 assists across 16 appearances.

Therefore, the Dutchman has received two In Form cards, so a Headliners card would be well deserved.

Lautaro Martinez (OVR 81 – Headliners 85)

Lautaro Martinez has formed a deadly partnership with ex-Man United man, Romelu Lukaku, this season as they have fired Inter to the top of the table.

Martinez has a return of 10 goals and three assists in the Serie A this season, earning himself an in-form. If Reddit leaks are to go by, Martinez will be available as an SBC soon.

Tammy Abraham (OVR 76 – Headliners 85)

Tammy Abraham has played in all 21 of Chelsea’s Premier League games, contributing 13 goals and three assists, so the striker is definitely deserving of a rating boost.

The young Englishman has already been awarded two in-form cards, so a Headliners card could be on the way.

Theo Hernandez (OVR 76 – Headliners 85)

Theo Hernandez has been a stand-out player for AC Milan in a rather bleak season. The left-back has contributed five goals and two assists in 16 games, and the Milan defence has only let in 26 goals.

As a result, the Frenchman has received two In Forms already in FIFA 20, and his Headliners card would come in at 85 overall.

Mislav Orsic Objective (OVR 73 – Headliner 83)

Mislav Orsic has been on fire for Dinamo Zagreb this season – the Croatian winger has scored 11 goals in 13 appearances, earning himself two In Form cards on FIFA 20 already.

Therefore, it would be no surprise if Orsic were to be awarded a Headliners card, propelling his 73 rating all the way to 83 overall.

