FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Price Plummets for Premier League Forward

It’s that time of the week again, as we go through the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FIFA 20 Ultimate Team markets and offer our top tips on where to invest your FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Price Drops

Investing in these cards whilst they’re cheap could be great business.

Andriy Yarmolenko – 1400 coins (-30%) Xbox One

Andrey Yarmolenko has had a tough season, starting slow with three goals and one assist in 15 appearances – however, the Ukrainian has been out injured since late December with a torn muscle.

Yarmolenko’s lack of appearances may have contributed to his huge price drop, but don’t let that deter you. With 86 rated dribbling, 83 ball control and 83 long shots, he’s a great card to sign for this price.

Gianluigi Buffon – 2000 coins (-20.01%) Xbox One

After a brief stint at PSG, Buffon has returned to Juventus – however, the Italian veteran often has to settle for second best, behind first-choice ‘keeper Szczesny.

Nevertheless, 2000 coins for the Italian shot-stopper is an absolute bargain – 91 GK positioning and 80 GK reflexes will ensure that he protects your net as well as most in FIFA 20.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin – 800 coins (-11.12%) Xbox One

It’s fair to say there’s not much to discuss when covering Gbamin’s 2019/20 season – the Everton defensive mid has been out injured since August and so has only made two appearances for the Merseyside club.

Nevertheless, Gbamin’s FIFA 20 stats are pretty decent. Defence is certainly his strongpoint, with 85 aggression, 83 strength and 80 standing tackle. Moreover, his 85 sprint speed and 83 stamina means there won’t be many who can best the midfielder in a foot race.

Mesut Ozil – 4600 coins (-8.01%) PS4

Mesut Ozil often had to settle for the bench under Unai Emery’s reign. However, since Mikel Arteta took over Arsenal, the German playmaker has seen a lot more action.

With his price dropping all the way to 4600 coins, Ozil could well be worth picking up. His FIFA 20 playmaking stats are outstanding with 90 vision, 89 short passing and 89 ball control.

