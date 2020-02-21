FIFA 20 Shapeshifters COUNTDOWN: Release date, predictions, leaks, loading screen clues, explained & more

So it’s official – an all-new FUT promo will be coming to FIFA 20 in the form of Shapeshifters!

The promo looks to include boosted cards with some crazy changes, including unprecedented positional changes.

But when will these bizarre new cards drop? Keep reading to find out.

The countdown is well and truly on, as the brand new promo drops at 6pm this evening! (Friday 21st February)

We expect Shapeshifters to run for a further week after its release to allow for the release of more special cards.

Shapeshifters Explained

Relatively little has been revealed about the new cards so far.

However the new cards have been touted as working similarly to FIFA 19’s Scream cards, meaning their stats and positions could change throughout the year.

It’s also been speculated whether any South American players will be included after the Copa Libertadores update was revealed to be dropping on 3rd March.

In addition, a new loading screen was revealed last night and it included a couple of clues.

Loading Screen Hints

A closer look at the new loading screen reveals more clues about the next FUT promo.

MAGIC: The new position-changing cards could really shake things up in FUT

If you look closely you’ll see that there are faded-out positions in the centre of each card, which are different from their primary position.

If we single out the centre card we can decipher a little more.

As you can see, the card is a Brazilian player with a primary position as CAM. However, a secondary position (LB) can be seen in the centre of the circular crack pattern.

Many think the faded out position is actually the player’s natural position.

Therefore it’s rumoured that this card could actually be a Marcelo CAM card – crazy!

But what would his card look like and who might the other cards on the loading screen represent?

Shapeshifters Predictions

Below are the three players we think the loading screen hints towards.

Marcelo (LB → CAM)

The most popular theory from the Shapeshifters loading screen is that Marcelo will be receiving a CAM card as part of the new promo!

The Brazilian veteran has become known as one of the best left backs in world football, but a CAM card would certainly mix things up in FUT! After all, they do say that the best form of defence is attack…

Kylian Mbappe (ST → RW)

The second card leaked on the Shapeshifters loading screen is a French striker, who’s position will be transformed into a RW card.

Mbappe would be the obvious choice for this card as the French wonderkid can play both as a striker and a right winger. With 15 goals across both the striker and wing positions, he’s deadly wherever he plays.

Lucas Moura (CF → RW)

The final teased card on the Shapeshifters loading screen is a natural CF who has been moved to the right wing. In addition, the card possesses 93 pace and 94 dribbling.

All the signs point towards Spurs’ Lucas Moura, as there aren’t many centre forwards with the pace and dribbling ability that the Brazilian possesses.

For more Shapeshifters predictions, head here.