FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Predictions - Marcelo, Mbappe & more

EA had fooled us all, as the recent green loading FUT loading screen is not Carniball - in fact, it's an all-new promo called Shapeshifters.

Shapeshifters is looks set to change up player positions drastically, leading to a load of new exciting cards - find out why here.

Earlier we tried to predict five players who could receive these crazy new cards. See how well we did, right here.

Be sure to follow our live blog for all the latest news on Shapeshifters, as soon as it drops.

Marcelo (LB → CAM)

The most popular theory from the Shapeshifters loading screen is that Marcelo will be receiving a CAM card as part of the new promo!

The Brazilian veteran has become known as one of the best left backs in world football, but a CAM card would certainly mix things up in FUT! After all, they do say that the best form of defence is attack...

Kylian Mbappe (ST → RW)

The second card leaked on the Shapeshifters loading screen is a French striker, who's position will be transformed into a RW card.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Shapeshifters - Release date, explained, latest news & more

Mbappe would be the obvious choice for this card as the French wonderkid can play both as a striker and a right winger. With 15 goals across both the striker and wing positions, he's deadly wherever he plays.

Lucas Moura (CF → RW)

The final teased card on the Shapeshifters loading screen is a natural CF who has been moved to the right wing. In addition, the card possesses 93 pace and 94 dribbling.

All the signs point towards Spurs' Lucas Moura, as there isn't many centre forwards with the pace and dribbling ability that the Brazilian possesses.

David Alaba (LB → CB)

David Alaba has played more games as a centre half this season than his natural left back position. The Austrian has helped Bayern Munich recover after their poor start to the 2019/20 season and they now sit at the top of the Bundesliga.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTW 23 features 90-rated Neuer, Dybala & more

A Shapeshifters Alaba card could make for one hell of a centre back card - but with this promo being so unpredictable, an Alaba CAM or LW card is equally as possible.

Kyle Walker (RB → GK)

Come on EA, we all want to see it. After Ederson's injury and Claudio Bravo's red card vs Atalanta, Kyle Walker had to fill in as goalie in Man City's Champions League group game!

FIFA 20's crazy new promo makes for a great excuse to release this Walker goalkeeper card into FUT - we imagine it would go down a treat with the FIFA community.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Winter Refresh – Players with upgraded skills and weak foot