BREAKING* FIFA 20 Copa Libertadores OUT NOW!

A couple of months back we reported that Copa Libertadores would be coming to FIFA 20 as part of an extensive Conmebol Update.

Well, EA have just unveiled that the South American update is coming in under two weeks!

Keep reading to find out about the magic of the South American cups and what additional FIFA 20 features are on the way.

The official EA press release states that we can feel the passion of a continent and experience the breathtaking intensity of South America’s biggest club tournaments.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTW 23 features 90-rated Neuer, Dybala & more

The update will include the CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, and CONMEBOL Recopa as a free content update for FIFA 20 – available March 3, 2020.

Kick Off

Enjoy the unrivalled atmosphere of a CONMEBOL Libertadores Final, the gripping tension of a Semi-Final, and the energy of a Group Stage game with new Kick Off Mode match types.

LOOKIN’ A MILLONARIOS DOLLARS: A first look at Colombian side, Millonaros

Take any CONMEBOL team into the final of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana and two-legged CONMEBOL Recopa, or match up against any other team in FIFA 20 in a CONMEBOL Libertadores Exhibition Match.

Tournament Mode

From Group Stage to Final, lead your team all the way to the pinnacle of South American club football with a brand new standalone CONMEBOL Libertadores Tournament Mode.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Winter Refresh – Players with upgraded skills and weak foot

This will be complete with official kits, and crests, and authentically recreated branding, broadcast overlays, and stadium dressings.

ATMOSPHERIC: Take to new stadiums in the new update

Keep track of all the goings-on from around the competition through the dedicated Tournament Hub, and stay up to date with events from other matches with fully branded News, Standings, Fixtures, and Results sections.

Career Mode

Experience full integration of the CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, and CONMEBOL Recopa competitions as you shape your club to your vision and lead them to glory in FIFA 20 Career Mode.

RACING TO THE TITLE: Win the Copa Libertadores on Career Mode

Play with authentic CONMEBOL competition structures, branding, stadium dressings, and immersive dynamic news that complements the new Player Morale and Manager Creation systems in FIFA 20 to create the most realistic Career Mode to date.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – ALL 89 new Prime Icon Moments Cards

Ultimate Team

Get the ultimate connection to CONMEBOL Libertadores with custom content in the most popular mode in FIFA, FIFA Ultimate Team.

ACADEMIC: Universidad Catolica also join FIFA 20 in the new update

Enjoy select special items and themed in-game content that connects you to the CONMEBOL Libertadores as you assemble your dream squad in Ultimate Team.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTW 23 features 90-rated Neuer, Dybala & more