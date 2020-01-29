FIFA 20: Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) January Prediction – Salah, Aguero, Mahrez & more

Man City remain the league’s top goal scorers with their immense firepower, but they just cannot match Liverpool’s defensive record – will anyone best Jurgen Klopp’s side?

Down the other end of the table, it has been a contrasting month for Bournemouth and Watford.

The Cherries have picked up just one win, whilst the Hornets picked up seven points, as Nigel Pearson looks to turn things around.

Each month EA draws up a shortlist of players in contention to win Player of the Month (POTM) with the winner decided by a public vote.

As POTM cards are only available through an SBC, they are extremely rare and expensive to get your hands on!

RealSport looks at who is up for contention this month.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 – POTM 93)

Liverpool’s Egyptian superstar added two goals to his season total this month, including a goal in the Reds’ 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Manchester United. Salah remains a crucial part of Liverpool’s front three, providing an assist this month too.

A POTM card for Salah this month could be rated a massive 93 overall. His basic card costs around 140,000 coins, while his 92-rated IF card costs roughly 800,000. Salah’s incredible Headliner card costs a whopping 1.7 million coins as a minimum!

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 – POTM 92)

Man City’s goal machine Sergio Aguero bagged six goals in just three appearances in January, highlighting his importance to Pep Guardiola’s side. Aguero’s January exploits took him to second in the Premier League Golden Boot race – can he overtake Jamie Vardy in February?

Aguero’s potential POTM card could be his highest rated card of the season at 92 OVR. The Argentine’s basic 89 OVR card costs 70,000 coins and his 90 overall IF card costs 270,000 on PS4 and 245,000 on Xbox One. His Record Breaker card costs just over 500,000 on either console.

Riyad Mahrez (OVR 84 – POTM 88)

Two goals and an assist put Man City’s Algerian ace Riyad Mahrez in contention for January POTM. Mahrez enjoyed one of his best months in a City shirt as he looks to be back to his best, displaying his mesmerising footwork and classy finishing skills.

Mahrez costs just 6,600 coins on the Transfer Market, while his three in form cards range from 52,000 to 137,000 coins. His UCL Live card can cost up to 180,000 coins.

Raul Jimenez (OVR 80 – POTM 86)

Although Wolves had an indifferent month, Raul Jimenez enjoyed a fruitful one scoring three goals in his three appearances. The Mexican striker is also the only player to score against Liverpool in the Premier League in 2020.

Jimenez is the focal point of Wolves’ attack and with Adama bang in-form, they are a real threat going forward. A POTM card for the Mexican could be rated 86 overall. His basic card costs around 2,000 coins, while his 83 and 85 OVR IF cards both cost between 20,000 and 30,000 coins.

Troy Deeney (OVR 78 – POTM 85)

Two goals in three games for Troy Deeney have helped Watford in their fight against relegation. The Hornets are now level on points with West Ham in 17th, and they will hope Deeney can continue to find the net.

Deeney costs under 1,000 coins on both consoles and is rated 78 overall. A POTM card could be rated 85 overall.

