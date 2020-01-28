BREAKING* FIFA 20 Future Stars release date confirmed! – Card design, news and more

FIFA 20 has kicked off 2020 with a bang, with plenty of exciting FIFA 20 promos for gamers to get stuck in to.

First came Team of the Year, followed by two rounds of Headliners cards – now EA have just tweeted a massive hint that Future Stars is set to return this Friday!

Keep reading to find out more.

EA tweet release date hint

The official FIFA 20 twitter account tweeted this teaser just moments ago.

TUESDAY TEASER: The official FIFA 20 account tweeted this image on Tuesday evening

It doesn’t take a genius to decipher the hint – baby emoji, small rockets and planets in the image.

It looks like Future Stars is back!

Card Design Leaked

A second tweet was posted an hour later that hints at the Future Stars card design!

PLAY IN PINK: The new tweet reveals a possible pink theme for Future Stars

It looks as if Future Stars will be released with a vibrant pink theme on FIFA 20, so your cards are sure to stand out from the crowd.

EA confirm Future Stars is returning Friday

The third tweet of the evening saw EA confirm our suspicions.

FRIDAY FEELING: Future Stars will be returning to FUT this Friday 27th Jan

Future Stars will be returning to FUT in FIFA 20 this Friday 31st January!

What are Future Stars?

This event does what it says on the tin, revolving around potential ‘Future Stars’ and exciting prospects in world football.

This brings the possibility for a tonne of exciting new players to burst into the FUT scene with massive boosts, reflective of each player’s potential future quality.

NEXT IN LINE: Who will follow last season’s Future Stars?

Future Stars will feature players under the age of 23 that aren’t yet established as a star in world football, meaning someone like Kylian Mbappe won’t be included, but someone like Daniel James might.

This is a significant promotion as the cards released receive massive boosts compared to their base items, meaning the opportunity for some fantastic new meta cards to be released.

