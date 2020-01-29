FIFA 20: Ultimate Team of the Week 20 Prediction (TOTW 20) – Reus, Ilicic, Neymar & more

A 7-0 resounding victory for Atalanta over Torino was the standout result in at the weekend – meanwhile, Neymar flexed his muscles and scored both goals in PSG’s win against Lille.

Third-place Leicester recovered their form in the Premier League, dispatching West Ham in a 4-1 home victory and Dortmund just can’t stop scoring in the Bundesliga, putting five past FC Koln.

Each week, EA select a 23-man squad of the best performing players and give them in-form (IF) cards with boosted overall ratings.

This is a particularly exciting week, as similarly to One to Watch (OTW) cards, any TOTW player who also has a Headliners card will see their Headliners card boosted one above their IF rating.

The TOTW players are available in packs and on the transfer market and the team is available to challenge for FIFA coins.

Nick Pope (OVR 79 – SIF 84)

After saving the day against Leicester last week, denying Jamie Vardy from the spot, Nick Pope had another superb performance in the Premier League in Burnley’s matchup against Manchester United.

The Englishman kept a clean sheet, so a spot in the TOTW 20 and thus a second In-Form would be well deserved.

Nacho Fernandez (OVR 82 – IF 84)

Real Madrid needed a win against Real Valladolid to go three points ahead of rivals, Barcelona. Not only did Nacho Fernandez help the Madrid backline keep a clean sheet, but he popped up late in the game with the winning goal.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Every single Headliners card, SBC and Objective

The Spaniard has not been given an In-Form yet on FIFA 20, so surely it’s about time his efforts were recognised?

Hector Bellerin (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Hector Bellerin has missed a fair bit of action this season due to injury – however, the Spaniard captained Arsenal upon his return to the Premier League vs Chelsea and secured a point for the Gunners with a late equaliser, despite David Luiz seeing red early on.

The right-back does not have an In-Form yet, so what better way to mark his return to Arsenal than with a TOTW worthy performance.

Ricardo Pereira (OVR 82 – SIF 86)

Ricardo Pereira put in another top-class performance for Leicester in their clash against West Ham. The Foxes won 4-1 and a large part of their victory was down to Pereira, who contributed a goal and an assist.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Patch – 71 new Star Heads including Neymar Jr

A spot in TOTW 20 would grant the Portuguese defender a second In-Form, and frankly his new 86 OVR rating would be reflective of his current form.

Jordan Henderson (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Liverpool’s club captain ensured that the League leaders extended their unbeaten run, as he contributed a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Wolves.

The fact that the captain of unbeaten Liverpool is yet to be given an In-Form is quite surprising – surely, he’s done enough this week to earn a ratings boost?

Marco Reus (OVR 88 – Headliners 91)

Marco Reus was instrumental in Borussia Dortmund’s convincing 5-1 win over FC Koln – the German scored a goal and contributed an assist, taking his tally to 10 goals and five assists for the season.

READ MORE: Everything arriving in FIFA 20’s Title Update #10

If he makes TOTW 20, Reus will receive a second In-Form card of 90 OVR, which will see his Headliners card boost to a massive 91 OVR!

Neymar Jr. (OVR 92 – Headliners 95)

Neymar Jr. pretty much single-handedly dispatched LOSC Lille, scoring both goals in PSG’s 2-0 win over their opposition.

Neymar will receive his second In-Form of the season of 94 OVR, which will take his Headliners card to a whopping 95 rating! These Headliners cards are starting to look seriously dangerous…

Ayoze Perez (OVR 78 – TIF 85)

The second Leciester man to make our predicted TOTW 20 is Ayoze Perez, scoring two goals in Leicester’s 4-1 win over West Ham.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team – Best Premier League team

This would be Perez’ third In-Form of FIFA 20, taking him to 85 OVR. To be honest, no one can argue that he doesn’t deserve it, as Leciester sit at third place in the Premier League!

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

Joining teammate Marco Reus after Dortmund’s 5-1 win over FC Koln is English wonderkid Jadon Sancho. Just like Reus, Sancho also scored and contributed an assist for the German side.

Sancho will receive his second In-Form of the season, which would take him to 87 OVR, with some seriously good pace and dribbling stats.

Luis Muriel (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Luis Muriel hasn’t been a name on many FIFA fans lips as of late, however, he’s burst back on to the scene, scoring two goals in just an eight-minute appearance for Atalanta.

READ MORE: Cheap FUT ICON reviews

The Colombian striker started FIFA 20 on 80 OVR, but after his explosive display against Torino, we could see Muriel boosted to 83 overall.

Josip Ilicic (OVR 84 – Headliners 89)

Joining his strike partner in our predicted TOTW 20 is Atalanta forward, Josip Ilicic. The Slovenian striker scored a hat-trick in his side’s 7-0 win over Torino.

Considering that Ilicic has a Headliners card and two In-Forms already, he’ll reach an OVR Headliners rating of 89! Clearly, Ilicic is having an incredible season.

RealSport’s FUT TOTW 20 Prediction

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Patch – 71 new Star Heads including Neymar Jr