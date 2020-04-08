BREAKING* FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #15 – FUT stability issues fixed

EA has unveiled a new patch just one day after the last update went live on all platforms.

We know what you’re thinking – how is Title Update #15 out when Title Update #14 only just dropped on consoles?

Well, don’t get your hopes up too high as the new patch provides just one change to fix the recent FUT issues.

EA Community Manager, EA_Roger, posted on the FIFA forums confirming that the latest patch had arrived.

Title Update #15 is now available on PC and addresses the following:

A stability issue in FIFA Ultimate Team related to an AI Teammate interfering with the ball’s trajectory, resulting in a goal.

Gameplay

There have been a few gameplay changes.

Made the following Gameplay changes:

Further increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina

Decreased the impact of the Team Press D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina This has been decreased to have the same impact that was experienced prior to Title Update 12



CONMEBOL Competitions

There have also been a few additions to FIFA’s brand new tournaments.

Made the following CONMEBOL changes:

Added Guarani and Barcelona SC to CONMEBOL competitions

Updates to multiple stadia, teams, kits, and presentation packages

SOUTH AMERICAN FEVER: The CONMEBOL competitions arrived in FIFA 20 in early March

Visuals

Finally, there’s been some visual changes.

Made the following Visual changes:

Updates to multiple kits, stadia, and ad boards

