FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #14 NOW LIVE – More CONMEBOL teams, D-Pad stamina changes & more

The latest patch notes have been released by EA, making it three updates in just one month!

Gameplay

There have been a few gameplay changes.

Made the following Gameplay changes:

Further increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina

Decreased the impact of the Team Press D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina This has been decreased to have the same impact that was experienced prior to Title Update 12



CONMEBOL Competitions

There have also been a few additions to FIFA’s brand new tournaments.

Made the following CONMEBOL changes:

Added Guarani and Barcelona SC to CONMEBOL competitions

Updates to multiple stadia, teams, kits, and presentation packages

SOUTH AMERICAN FEVER: The CONMEBOL competitions arrived in FIFA 20 in early March

Visuals

Finally, there’s been some visual changes.

Made the following Visual changes:

Updates to multiple kits, stadia, and ad boards

