[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #14 NOW LIVE – More CONMEBOL teams, D-Pad stamina changes & more

The latest patch notes have been released by EA, making it three updates in just one month!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 7, 2020
FIFA 20 PATCH TITLE UPDATE 12

EA’s latest FIFA 20 Title Update is now live across all platforms!

After Title Update #13 welcomed in a whole ton of changes, this update is far less extensive.

Keep reading for Title Update #14’s full patch notes.

Realsports101 728x90
NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
2 Title Update #14 now live
3 Gameplay
3.1 Made the following Gameplay changes:
4 CONMEBOL Competitions
4.1 Made the following CONMEBOL changes:
5 Visuals
5.1 Made the following Visual changes:

Title Update #14 now live

@EAFIFADirect recently tweeted confirming that the latest update is now live across all platforms.

fifa 20 title update 14 tweet
AND IT’S LIVE: Title Update #14 is live on both consoles and PC

Check out exactly what’s arriving as part of the new patch below.

Gameplay

There have been a few gameplay changes.

Made the following Gameplay changes:

  • Further increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina
  • Decreased the impact of the Team Press D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina
    • This has been decreased to have the same impact that was experienced prior to Title Update 12

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – ALL FUT Birthday cards released so far

CONMEBOL Competitions

There have also been a few additions to FIFA’s brand new tournaments.

Made the following CONMEBOL changes:

  • Added Guarani and Barcelona SC to CONMEBOL competitions
  • Updates to multiple stadia, teams, kits, and presentation packages
fifa 20 copa libertadores Racing Club
SOUTH AMERICAN FEVER: The CONMEBOL competitions arrived in FIFA 20 in early March

Visuals

Finally, there’s been some visual changes.

Made the following Visual changes:

  • Updates to multiple kits, stadia, and ad boards

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Career Mode

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.