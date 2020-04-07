FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #14 NOW LIVE – More CONMEBOL teams, D-Pad stamina changes & more
The latest patch notes have been released by EA, making it three updates in just one month!
EA’s latest FIFA 20 Title Update is now live across all platforms!
After Title Update #13 welcomed in a whole ton of changes, this update is far less extensive.
Keep reading for Title Update #14’s full patch notes.
NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
Title Update #14 now live
@EAFIFADirect recently tweeted confirming that the latest update is now live across all platforms.
Check out exactly what’s arriving as part of the new patch below.
Gameplay
There have been a few gameplay changes.
Made the following Gameplay changes:
- Further increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina
- Decreased the impact of the Team Press D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina
- This has been decreased to have the same impact that was experienced prior to Title Update 12
READ MORE: FIFA 20 – ALL FUT Birthday cards released so far
CONMEBOL Competitions
There have also been a few additions to FIFA’s brand new tournaments.
Made the following CONMEBOL changes:
- Added Guarani and Barcelona SC to CONMEBOL competitions
- Updates to multiple stadia, teams, kits, and presentation packages
Visuals
Finally, there’s been some visual changes.
Made the following Visual changes:
- Updates to multiple kits, stadia, and ad boards
READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Career Mode