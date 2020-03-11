FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #13 – FUT ping bar introduced, Career Mode fix & more

EA has dropped yet another set of Patch Notes and it features some new latency measures for FUT.

Don’t worry you’re not going mad – EA has released Title update #13 just one week after their last update!

The new patch includes updates across multiple game modes, with some big changes for FUT!

Keep reading for the full patch notes for Title Update #13.

Gameplay

There have been both gameplay changes and issues resolved.

Made the following changes:

Players will no longer perform contextual grabbing animations while in a Jockey state

Slightly increased precision of magnitude of analog stick inputs in online matches (This change is most noticeable when aiming a penalty kick during an online match)

Slightly reduced sprint sensitivity

Addressed the following gameplay issues:

Following a Skill Move and while still in possession of the ball, players would sometimes perform a tackle instead of a requested shot

Addressed rare instances of a ball boy taking a long time to return the ball for a throw in

Ultimate Team

There has also been a number of updates across FUT.

Made the following FUT changes:

Added a numerical ping indicator measured in milliseconds to online match lobbies in modes that use data centers The ping bars remain on the lobby screen and represent the following values: 5 bars indicate 30 milliseconds or less 4 bars indicate 31 – 76 milliseconds 3 bars indicate 77 – 100 milliseconds 2 bars indicate 101 – 150 milliseconds 1 bar indicates 150 milliseconds or more

Added a Traits tab to the Player Details pop up, detailing all of the Traits that the selected Player Item has

Addressed the following FUT issue:

Level 30 Seasonal Objective Player Item rewards were incorrectly displaying an out of contracts icon, this was a visual issue only

Career Mode

Two issues have been resolved in Career Mode.

Addressed the following Career Mode issues:

Some elements of the Premier League presentation package remained on screen during gameplay

Removed out of place text on CONMEBOL related News stories

There has been one VOLTA change.

Made the following VOLTA change:

Removed running celebrations.

Visuals

Updates to multiple kits.

