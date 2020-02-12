FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #11 OUT NOW all platforms - MLS update, 24 new Star Heads & more

Title Update #10 was out just a few weeks ago, but Title Update #11 has already arrived!

The latest FIFA 20 patch was detailed on FIFA Forums, in a post from EA community manager, EA GZaro.

Title Update #10 was an extensive update, so Title Update #11 only has a few changes.

The update is now available to download on all platforms.

Ultimate Team

There has been one change and two issues addressed in FUT.

Made the following FUT change

Player Bios now display Weak Foot and Skill Move stars in the same order as the Player Item itself

Addressed the following FUT issues

Dynamic Images were not aligned correctly on the Player Item during a pack opening

Sometimes, interface elements got stuck on the screen after using the Compare Prices function

Career Mode

No changes for Career Mode this time, but three issues have been resolved.

Addressed the following Career Mode issues

Clean Sheets were not counted if the opposing team scored an own goal

Central forwards were sometimes complaining about being played out of position when placed in the CF/ST/LS/RS slot

Addressed rare instances of the Title unexpectedly closing when attempting to enter Career Mode or Tournaments

STRIKE FORCE: CFs won't complain about being out of position when played in a forward role on Career Mode

VOLTA

There's one change and some issues addressed for VOLTA in the new update.

Made the following VOTLA change

Added ability to skip Player of the Match cutscenes by holding the Skip button

Addressed the following VOLTA issues

The player Avatar was not wearing the correct clothes in the New York and Buenos Aires story events

Some story events were not displaying the completion checkmark despite being finished

Accessibility narration was incorrect for VOLTA TOUR and RESET VOLTA STORY

Current location defaulted to Warehouse when re-entering VOLTA FOOTBALL following story completion

BACK TO THE ACTION: You can now skip Player of the Match cutscenes

Visual

There are two new visual additions and a visual issue resolved.

Made the following visual changes

Added 24 Star Heads Find out more about the new Star Heads here

Updates to multiple kits and stadium ad boards MLS update - kits and new teams



Addressed the following visual issue

Timed shots would display a “Too Late” message when performed with specific late timing, regardless of Trainer settings

