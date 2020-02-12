header decal
12 Feb 2020

FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #11 OUT NOW all platforms - MLS update, 24 new Star Heads & more

We cover every update in yet another EA patch, which includes new game faces for 24 players.

Title Update #10 was out just a few weeks ago, but Title Update #11 has already arrived!

The latest FIFA 20 patch was detailed on FIFA Forums, in a post from EA community manager, EA GZaro.

Title Update #10 was an extensive update, so Title Update #11 only has a few changes.

The update is now available to download on all platforms.

Keep reading to find out what this new update means for FIFA 20.

Ultimate Team

There has been one change and two issues addressed in FUT.

Made the following FUT change

  • Player Bios now display Weak Foot and Skill Move stars in the same order as the Player Item itself

Addressed the following FUT issues

  • Dynamic Images were not aligned correctly on the Player Item during a pack opening
  • Sometimes, interface elements got stuck on the screen after using the Compare Prices function

Career Mode

No changes for Career Mode this time, but three issues have been resolved.

Addressed the following Career Mode issues

  • Clean Sheets were not counted if the opposing team scored an own goal
  • Central forwards were sometimes complaining about being played out of position when placed in the CF/ST/LS/RS slot
  • Addressed rare instances of the Title unexpectedly closing when attempting to enter Career Mode or Tournaments

STRIKE FORCE: CFs won't complain about being out of position when played in a forward role on Career Mode

VOLTA

There's one change and some issues addressed for VOLTA in the new update.

Made the following VOTLA change

  • Added ability to skip Player of the Match cutscenes by holding the Skip button

Addressed the following VOLTA issues

  • The player Avatar was not wearing the correct clothes in the New York and Buenos Aires story events
  • Some story events were not displaying the completion checkmark despite being finished
  • Accessibility narration was incorrect for VOLTA TOUR and RESET VOLTA STORY
  • Current location defaulted to Warehouse when re-entering VOLTA FOOTBALL following story completion

BACK TO THE ACTION: You can now skip Player of the Match cutscenes

Visual

There are two new visual additions and a visual issue resolved.

Made the following visual changes

Addressed the following visual issue

  • Timed shots would display a “Too Late” message when performed with specific late timing, regardless of Trainer settings

