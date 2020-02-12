FIFA 20 Patch Update: 24 New Star Heads in new download - Ancelotti, Aguilar, Iturbe & more

Title Update #11 for FIFA 20 is already live on PC and is set to come to consoles by the end of the week.

As part of the new update, we are getting 24 new Star Heads.

If you haven't heard of Star Heads before, they are in-game faces - therefore, any player with a new Star Head will receive a new or updated face scan.

Keep reading as we list 23 rumoured Star Heads out of 24, sourced from the Star Heads thread on FIFA Forums.

23 Rumoured Star Heads

According to a post on the Star Heads thread on FIFA Forums, the following players and managers will be receiving a Star Head in Title Update #11.

We will update this list with any breaking news or images as soon as it breaks.

Liga MX

Paul Aguilar (Club America)Renato Ibarra (Club America) Nicolas Castillo (Club America) Roger Martinez (Club America) Victor Emanuel Aguilera (Club America)Andres Ibarguen (Club America)Haret Ortega (Club America)

Victor Malcorra (Club Universidad Nacional) Alan Mozo (Club Universidad Nacional) Andres Iniestra (Club Universidad Nacional)Juan Jose Miguel (Club Universidad Nacional)David Cabrera (Club Universidad Nacional) Michel Gonzalez (Club Universidad Nacional manager)

Juan Iturbe (CF Pachuca)

Kevin Escamilla (Deportivo Toluca)

Carlos Vargas (Monarcas Morelia)

Idekel Dominguez (Queretaro FC)

Ascenso MX (Second Divison Mexico)

Alan Mendoza (Celaya FC) Jose Carlos Robles (Atlante FC)

Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti (Everton manager)

MLS

Felipe Mora (Portland Timbers)

La Liga

Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)

Categoria Primera A

Jeison Angulo (Atletico Junior)

South American Take-Over

Many of you will have noticed the influx of updated South American player faces in the last update, and now Title Update #11 may have brought another Colombian player.

This is likely in preparation for the launch of FIFA 20’s new licence, which will bring the Copa Libertadores to the game.

HAT TRICK: All three South American trophies will be included in the update

This competition is the most prestigious tournament in South American football and soon FIFA players will be able to take control of historic clubs from Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador and beyond, as you look to lead your team to glory.

To read more about the addition of the Copa Libertadores, including how and where to play it, head here.

