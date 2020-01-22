BREAKING* FIFA 20 Patch: ALL 71 New Star Heads! - Mbappe, Herrera, Kolarov & more

FIFA 20’s latest patch, Title Update #10, is now live and with it comes 71 new Star Heads!
If you're not aware of what Star Heads are, they are in-game faces – therefore, we can look forward to each of the players below receiving new or updated face scans.
Keep reading as we list all 71 star heads, sourced from the Star Heads thread on FIFA Forums.
PSG
There are currently 15 new or updated confirmed Star Heads for PSG.
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
- Leandro Paredes
- Marco Verrati (updated)
- Kylian Mbappe (updated)
- Angel Di Maria (updated)
- Juan Bernat (updated)
- Edinson Cavani (updated)
- Ander Herrera (updated)
- Thiago Silva (updated)
- Neymar Jr (updated)
- Layvin Kurzawa (updated)
- Julian Draxler (updated)
- Idrissa Gana Gueye (updated)
- Marquinhos (updated)
- Pablo Sarabia (updated)
FRESH FACED: Lucas Pezzatti's tweet compares Neymar's old look (left) to his new update (right)
Roma
Eight Roma players will receive new Star Heads.
- Aleksandar Kolarov (updated)
- Antonio Mirante
- Davide Santon (updated)
- Pau Lopez (updated)
- Mirko Antonucci
- Daniel Fuzato
- Alessio Riccardi
- Devid Bouah
ROMA'S VETERAN: A snapshot of Kolarov's updated Star Head thanks to FIFA FACES Youtube video
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Headliners - Predictions, release date, SBCs and more
Independiente
There are 11 Independiente receiving game face updates.
- Alexander Barboza
- Sebastián Palacios
- Domingo Blanco
- Pablo Pérez
- Silvio Romero
- Cristian Chávez
- Martín Benítez
- Juan Sánchez Miño
- Milton Álvarez
- Francisco Pizzini
- Alan Velasco
BORROWED FROM BOCA: On loan from Boca Juniors, Perez has been given a fresh look (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)
Racing Club
There are also 11 Racing Club players receiving new games faces.
- Nery Domínguez
- Eugenio Mena
- Matías Rojas
- Matías Zaracho
- David Barbona
- Julián López
- Lucas Orbán
- Javier García
- Diego González
- Mauricio Martínez
- Evelio Cardozo
FRESH FACED: The 21 year old midfielder is also receiving an updated Star Head (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Title Update #10 - Timed shooting made easier and Ultimate Difficulty even tougher
Millonarios FC
Millonarios FC will receive 11 new player faces.
- Felipe Román
- Felipe Banguero
- Fabián González
- Breiner Paz
- Ramiro Sánchez
- Oscar Barreto
- Stiven Vega
- Omar Bertel
- José Moreno
- Carlos López
- Juan Moreno
JOSE MORENO: The Colombian centre back is just one of 11 Millonarios players to get a new Star Head (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Serie A Ratings Refresh Predictions
Universidad Católica
There will be 13 new player faces for Universidad Catolica.
- Raimundo Rebolledo
- Germán Lanaro
- Benjamín Kuscevic
- José Fuenzalida
- Ignacio Saavedra
- Sebastián Sáez
- Diego Valencia
- Carlos Lobos
- Valber Huerta
- Cristopher Toselli
- César Munder
- Diego Buonanotte
- Jaime Carreno
DIEGO BUONANOTTE: The Argentinian midfielder is one of 12 Catolica players with an updated game face (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)
CD Leganes
- Sabin Merino Zuloaga
CD Tenerife
- Nahuel Leiva
New Manager Faces
- Jose Mourinho (Spurs)
READ MORE: FIFA 20: Premier League Ratings Refresh Predictions
The influx of updated South American player faces is likely in preparation for the launch of FIFA 20's new licence, which will bring the Copa Libertadores to the game.
HAT TRICK: All three South American trophies will be included in the update
This competition is the most prestigious tournament in South American football and soon FIFA players will be able to take control of historic clubs from Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador and beyond, as you look to lead your team to glory.
To read more about the addition of the Copa Libertadores, including how and where to play it, head here.
READ MORE: FIFA 21: Everything you need to know