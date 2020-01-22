BREAKING* FIFA 20 Patch: ALL 71 New Star Heads! - Mbappe, Herrera, Kolarov & more

FIFA 20’s latest patch, Title Update #10, is now live and with it comes 71 new Star Heads!

If you're not aware of what Star Heads are, they are in-game faces – therefore, we can look forward to each of the players below receiving new or updated face scans.

Keep reading as we list all 71 star heads, sourced from the Star Heads thread on FIFA Forums.

PSG

There are currently 15 new or updated confirmed Star Heads for PSG.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Leandro Paredes

Marco Verrati (updated)

Kylian Mbappe (updated)

Angel Di Maria (updated)

Juan Bernat (updated)

Edinson Cavani (updated)

Ander Herrera (updated)

Thiago Silva (updated)

Neymar Jr (updated)

Layvin Kurzawa (updated)

Julian Draxler (updated)

Idrissa Gana Gueye (updated)

Marquinhos (updated)

Pablo Sarabia (updated)

FRESH FACED: Lucas Pezzatti's tweet compares Neymar's old look (left) to his new update (right)

Roma

Eight Roma players will receive new Star Heads.

Aleksandar Kolarov (updated)

Antonio Mirante

Davide Santon (updated)

Pau Lopez (updated)

Mirko Antonucci

Daniel Fuzato

Alessio Riccardi

Devid Bouah

ROMA'S VETERAN: A snapshot of Kolarov's updated Star Head thanks to FIFA FACES Youtube video

Independiente

There are 11 Independiente receiving game face updates.

Alexander Barboza

Sebastián Palacios

Domingo Blanco

Pablo Pérez

Silvio Romero

Cristian Chávez

Martín Benítez

Juan Sánchez Miño

Milton Álvarez

Francisco Pizzini

Alan Velasco

BORROWED FROM BOCA: On loan from Boca Juniors, Perez has been given a fresh look (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)

Racing Club

There are also 11 Racing Club players receiving new games faces.

Nery Domínguez

Eugenio Mena

Matías Rojas

Matías Zaracho

David Barbona

Julián López

Lucas Orbán

Javier García

Diego González

Mauricio Martínez

Evelio Cardozo

FRESH FACED: The 21 year old midfielder is also receiving an updated Star Head (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)

Millonarios FC

Millonarios FC will receive 11 new player faces.

Felipe Román

Felipe Banguero

Fabián González

Breiner Paz

Ramiro Sánchez

Oscar Barreto

Stiven Vega

Omar Bertel

José Moreno

Carlos López

Juan Moreno

JOSE MORENO: The Colombian centre back is just one of 11 Millonarios players to get a new Star Head (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)

Universidad Católica

There will be 13 new player faces for Universidad Catolica.

Raimundo Rebolledo

Germán Lanaro

Benjamín Kuscevic

José Fuenzalida

Ignacio Saavedra

Sebastián Sáez

Diego Valencia

Carlos Lobos

Valber Huerta

Cristopher Toselli

César Munder

Diego Buonanotte

Jaime Carreno

DIEGO BUONANOTTE: The Argentinian midfielder is one of 12 Catolica players with an updated game face (Source: FIFA FACES Youtube video)

CD Leganes

Sabin Merino Zuloaga

CD Tenerife

Nahuel Leiva

New Manager Faces

Jose Mourinho (Spurs)

The influx of updated South American player faces is likely in preparation for the launch of FIFA 20's new licence, which will bring the Copa Libertadores to the game.

HAT TRICK: All three South American trophies will be included in the update

This competition is the most prestigious tournament in South American football and soon FIFA players will be able to take control of historic clubs from Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador and beyond, as you look to lead your team to glory.

To read more about the addition of the Copa Libertadores, including how and where to play it, head here.

