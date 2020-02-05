FIFA 20: Ones to Watch La Liga Predictions – Alcacer, Carrasco, Florenzi & more

As we move into February, we bid goodbye to the winter transfer window.

However, there are still a number of changes to be made on Ultimate Team as a result of the key January moves.

Ratings Refresh is expected later this month and with that comes a fresh batch of Ones to Watch (OTW) players.

OTW cards are popular as their live nature will change to reflect the player’s highest In-Form for their current team.

Keep reading as we look in to which La Liga transfers could be given a OTW card.

Paco Alcacer (OVR 83 → 83)

Position: ST

New club: Villarreal



Current price: 3.8k PS4 / 3.8k Xbox One

He may have only moved to Dortmund in the summer, but Spaniard Paco Alcacer is on the move once again, returning back to Spain to link up with Villarreal.

The 26-year-old became the club’s record signing when he put pen to paper on January 30th and got off to the perfect start for his new club – scoring the opener in the club’s 3-1 victory over Osasuna on Sunday.

Yannick Carrasco (OVR 83 → 83)

Position: LM, LW

New club: Atletico Madrid

Current price: 3.2k PS4 / 3.6k Xbox One

He’s back! Former Atletico Madrid man Yannick Carrasco is back in the Spanish capital, rejoining Los Rojiblancos on loan until the end of the season.

Carrasco has scored 17 goals in 25 appearances for Dalian Professional last season and Atletico will be hoping he can find that goal-scoring touch for them as they look to push their way up the table.

He would make a worthwhile OTW investment as he would be likely to jump up to an 85 with his first inform.

Alessandro Florenzi (OVR 81 → 81)

Position: RB



New club: Valencia



Current price: 2.7k PS4 / 2.9k Xbox One

He’s always been a fan favourite for Serie A teams on Ultimate Team due to he versatility at full-back – now you’ll find him in La Liga as he joins Valencia on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has a well-rounded card, with every base stat in the 70s or 80s – a OTW could be a clever purchase if you’re building a La Liga side or a La Liga / Serie A hybrid.

Raul de Tomas (OVR 79 → 79)

Position: ST

New club: RCD Espanyol



Current price: 1k PS4 / 900 coins Xbox One

Espanyol sit rock bottom of the La Liga table as we begin February, having only scored 18 goals in 22 matches. They will be hoping new striker Raul de Tomas can turn that poor form around, and fast.

Despite their poor form, De Tomas may be a good shout for a OTW card due to the fact he is likely to play a lot of minutes for the struggling side. You could see that 81 jump up to an 83/84 OVR with just one inform – a potential hidden gem.

Youssef En-Nesyri (OVR 76 → 76)

Position: ST



New club: Sevilla



Current price: 600 coins PS4 / 950 coins Xbox One

Sevilla are sitting pretty in fourth place in the La Liga table after the first 22 games of the season – they will be hoping new £18 million signing En-Nesyri can be the man to fire them to European football for next season.

The Morocco international joins from fellow La Liga side Leganes on a long-term contract and whilst you may be put off by his 76 rating, you can expect to see that rise quite drastically with any in-form he receives.

