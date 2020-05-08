FIFA 20 TOTS La Liga ALL CARDS – Messi, Ramos Ratings & more

A fantastic spread of clubs in the Spanish top-flight is season in their Team of the Season.

FIFA 20’s Team of the Season So Far promo is in full swing, with Spain’s La Liga the latest division to take centre stage.

Some remarkable players feature from Spanish top-flight – best of luck packing them!

Full La Liga Squad

Lionel Messi (OVR 99)

No surprises here, Lionel Messi picks up a second maxed out 99 overall for a second year a row in the La Liga TOTS!

Luis Suarez (OVR 97)

Another weapon in front of goal, 11 goals and seven assists earns Luis Suarez a spot alongside Messi in the Team of the Season.

Raphael Varane (OVR 97)

A still undervalued centre back, this season perhaps sees Raphael Varane move above skipper Sergio Ramos in the pecking order.

Karim Benzema (OVR 97)

Frenchman Karim Benzema has moved out of Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow, scoring 14 goals and picking up six assists this term.

Antoinie Griezmann (OVR 96)

A surprising selection, with Antoine Griezmann notching (only) eight goals and four assist in his first season with Barcelona.

Sergio Ramos

Still one of the finest centre backs in the world, Real Madrid captain makes the La Liga TOTS for the ninth year running.

Jan Oblak (OVR 96)

Regarded by many as the finest goalkeeper on the planet, Jan Oblak picked up 11 clean sheets this term with countless dominant displays.

Toni Kroos (OVR 96)

Still making Real Madrid tick, Toni Kroos is the heartbeat of the side and has chipped in with three goals and five assists this term.

Nabil Fekir (OVR 96)

Seven goals and six assists in his first season for Real Betis are pretty useful numbers for Nabil Fekir.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 95)

Somehow Marc-Andre ter Stegen is both second-best in La Liga and for the German national team but is surely no lower than third-best ‘keeper in the world.

Santi Cazorla (OVR 94)

It’s great to see him back after a horrible time with injury, Santi Cazorla has bounced back brilliantly this term and lit up La Liga.

Dani Carvajal (OVR 94)

Another player who deserves a lot more credit, a Team of the Season appearance for Dani Carvajal is fully deserved.

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 94)

A superb first campaign at Barcelona has seen Frenkie de Jong propel himself from wonderkid to world class.

Gerard Moreno (OVR 93)

No stranger to a FUT card, the versatile Gerard Moreno has scored 11 goals and picked up four assists this season.

Dani Parejo (OVR 93)

One of La Liga’s most consistent performers, Dani Parejo will be hopeful of the season resuming and helping Valencia quality for the Champions League once again.

Martin Odegaard (OVR 92)

Perhaps the most pivotal card in the squad, but with four goals and five on loan at Real Sociedad, has the time now come for Martin Odegaard to get a first team shot at Real Madrid?

Diego Carlos (OVR 91)

A very promising season for Sevilla has seen centre back Diego Carlos linked with a move to Premier League frontrunners Liverpool.

Yuri Berchiche (OVR 93)

A former PSG centre back, the Parisians could rue letting the young centre back after starring for Atletico Bilbao.

Lucas Perez (OVR 88)

Former Arsenal man Lucas Perez is back home and happy at Deportivo Alaves, scoring 11 goals and adding five assists this season.

Lucas Ocampos (OVR 88)

10 goals this season for winger Lucas Ocampos is a superb effort, helping Sevilla into third place in La Liga.

Saul SBC (OVR 93)

A top quality performer, it’s a surprise to not see Saul in the initial TOTS squad.

Sergio Reguilon Objectives (OVR 92)

Emerging as a superb left back, many clubs will have their eye on Sevilla’s Sergio Reguilon next season.

Mariano Diaz Moments (OVR 89)

He’s been unlucky with injuries since his return to Real Madrid, but it looks like his winner in the 2-0 victory over Barcelona has seen him receive a TOTSSF Moments Objective card!

