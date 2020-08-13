FIFA 21 Pre-Order Countdown: 2 DAYS LEFT - Expiry Date, FUT Bonuses, Guide, Price & more

There is some serious hype around FIFA 21 now, with EA releasing new info for game modes such as FUT, Pro Clubs and VOLTA.

If you are an Ultimate Team fan, you won't want to miss out on these amazing pre-order bonuses that expire very soon!

Expiry Date

Time is running out to bag yourself a Ones to Watch (OTW) card on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Pre-Order the Ultimate Edition here before Friday, 14 August to guarantee yourself a brand-new OTW card!

Ones to Watch

EA have announced that Timo Werner will be a Ones to Watch on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

But there is limited time to earn yourself an untradeable OTW for FUT 21.

HOTSHOT! Could Werner be the man to lead the line for your Ultimate Team

Werner is the only OTW officially announced so far.

Check out who we think could be part of the Ones to Watch here.

Pre-order FIFA 21 now for 3-days Early Access!

Usually, you would need to have a membership to EA Access in order to get an early access trial of the game, albeit a 10 hour one, but with FIFA 21 there's a way to play early, without committing to a membership.

If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition not only will you get an OTW card, but you’ll also receive your copy three days early on Tuesday 6 October

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 (UK Only) or from Amazon for £89.99 / $99.99 (International) and is packed with extras.

Along with three days early access you get:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

PRE-ORDER NOW: FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition (including 3-days Early Access)

There is also a limited time bonus on Steam for PC players that gives you an untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item.

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

