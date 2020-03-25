FIFA 21 Pro Clubs: Wishlist, in-game targets, PS5, Xbox Series X, Cross Platform, gameplay & more

The fan favourite game mode has had a lack of developments in recent times – it’s time for change.

Pro Clubs is left for the most passionate of FIFA players.

Whether it’s teaming up with your mates or backing yourself and going solo, you have to be pretty special to hold your own in Pro Clubs.

So, what could change for FIFA 21? RealSport takes a look.

A change to the league structure

For many, Pro Clubs is just a laidback game mode to have a laugh with your mates on.

However, for the more competitive gamers, there seems to be somewhat of a lack of ambition about the league system – especially when you compare it to other modes such as Ultimate Team.

THE NEXT LEVEL: There needs to be an achievement beyond Division 1

Yes, getting to Division One is difficult and anyone who gets there would feel a sense of pride about that. But how about adding a more rewarding competition into the mix, a weekend league-esque system maybe?

More customisation

Customisation is a big part of Pro Clubs – we’ve all seen the 7-foot striker with a pink afro, but why stop there?

A system by which you can earn points to upgrade things such as your stadium, your kits and extra customisation for your player would be a welcomed addition.

WAVEY! Keep the customisation coming EA!

This way, those vital clashes between the elite pro clubs in Division One could take place in huge, extravagant, completely customised grounds rather than Town Park.

Bring back in-game targets!

This is something which we NEED to see return.

Pro Club veterans will likely remember the old accomplishments that used to be in place in the game mode.

You could track how many matches you’d played, how many assists you’d created, how many headers you’d won and so on.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS! Who remembers these from back in the day?

Whilst it doesn’t necessarily need to be brought back in this capacity, more targets for players to aim for would make games more enjoyable.

It could be a similar system to the Weekly Objective in Ultimate Team, allowing players to earn better kits, play styles, celebrations and more.

Pick your AIs

This one may be a bit more outlandish compared to the others, but one which would be a nice addition nonetheless.

The ability to pick the names of your AIs and choose their playing styles to match the way that you play as a team would be an amazing addition.

HERO! LEADER! LEGEND – de Ridder is a man of the people!

For example, if your chosen playstyle is fast build-up and you’ve got a big 6’5″ AI playing CDM it can be very frustrating.

We would never slander the name of the Pro Clubs legend that is the great De Ridder – but maybe it’s time for him to hang up his boots?

Cross play?

Of course, Next Gen consoles arrive this year, with FIFA 21 set to be the first game in the franchise on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

But what if only some of your mates in pro clubs move for Next Gen right away?

It would be great for EA to identify this and allow you to play with your mates across PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X.

Would going full cross-platform be a stretch too far?

