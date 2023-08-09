Women Players in EA FC 24: How Chemistry and Ratings Work

The EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team deep dive is finally here, the live stream lasted roughly 7 minutes long showcasing everything new and updates in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With most information revealed about the game bsides Clubs information we are at the point in the year where we cannot wait until we can get our hands on the new title of EA FC.

Through the latest Ultimate Team deep dive, loads of new information was revealed at how the game will work such as new features and designs. An official reveal on the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team cards was announced, a key focus for EA this year. Without further or do, lets dive into the new card designs.

Women's football joins Ultimate Team

In a groundbreaking move, EA SPORTS FC 24 is set to revolutionise Ultimate Team by bridging the worlds of men's and women's football, enabling both to shine on the same hallowed pitch. With an expanded player roster of approximately 1600 individuals, the aim is to infuse each Ultimate Team with distinctiveness, empowering you to curate your dream XI featuring your favourite players.

5 new leagues!

This visionary approach is accompanied by the introduction of five new leagues, offering an unprecedented wealth of players to enrich your squad. Launching with EA FC 24, the following leagues and their corresponding clubs and players will be accessible:

Barclays Women’s Super League (England)

D1 Arkema (France)

Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany)

Liga F (Spain)

National Women’s Soccer League (United States)

Furthermore, an exclusive selection of clubs and players from the UEFA Women’s Champions League will amplify squad-building possibilities, broadening horizons for team composition.

Defying conventions, men's and women's footballers will seamlessly compete on the same digital pitch within Ultimate Team. With an expansive array of players at your fingertips, you're encouraged to craft innovative hybrid squads spanning multiple leagues.

How does chemistry work?

While the core principles of Chemistry remain intact, a new dimension emerges, allowing cross-gender linkages between players.

Players continue to form bonds through shared leagues and nations. In a captivating twist, women’s footballers can also link with their male counterparts who belong to the same affiliated club, opening doors for novel synergies and strategies.

Men and Women integration

The evolution of women's football in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is not confined to a single aspect; it permeates throughout the experience:

Evolutions: Both male and female players are eligible for Evolutions, as long as the requirements are met.

Unified ratings

Ratings in Ultimate Team are grounded in real-world leagues and competitions. The best players from both men's and women's football will converge, bringing their authentic ratings to the virtual arena. Base player ratings mirror those in Kick Off, affirming a cohesive experience.

With this bold stride, EA FC 24 Ultimate Team not only transforms the game but also champions equality and inclusion, uniting players of all genders on the virtual stage of The World's Game.

