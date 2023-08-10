How to Redeem EA FC 24 Beta Code

EA FC 24 is quickly approaching with the official Ultimate Team deep dive was recently released getting EA FC fans excited about the new title.

All EA FC fans want to get their hand on the new game as soon as possible, which they can start doing through playing the closed beta.

Without further or do, let's dive into the latest EA FC 24 beta news.

EA FC Beta

The EA FC 24 beta has been released as of 10, August 2023 at 6:00pm BST and will end on 31, August at 6:00pm BST.

The beta is available to a chosen group of players who qualify for the EA FC 24 beta. Their primary responsibility will be to thoroughly examine the game and identify any bugs or technical issues.

The beta will be for the following game modes: VOLTA, Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Kick-off. EA Sports Gamechangers / content creators may recieve beta codes with access to all gamemodes.

Matchmaking will maily be between the regions of the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

click to enlarge + 3

These players will play a crucial role in providing valuable feedback to EA Sports, enabling the developers to address and rectify the reported bugs before the official release date. This process aims to ensure that the final version of EA FC 24 is polished and free from significant glitches, offering an enhanced gaming experience for all users.

How to qualify for EA FC 24 beta

To give yourself the best chance at qualifying for the EA FC 24 beta, you must change the settings on your EA account to the following:

Change your region to UK or USA.

Turn emails from EA on or you can’t get a code.

click to enlarge + 3

Tick ALL the boxes below

Select your preferred console/s

click to enlarge + 3

These settings will give you the best chance to receive an EA FC 24 beta code allowing you to play the new title from as early as next week (predicted time).