How to Complete Flashback Nacho Fernández SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has introduced the Flashback Nacho Fernández SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team as a tribute to his numerous UEFA Champions League triumphs with Real Madrid.

In this article, we will analyze Nacho's official rating and statistics, and provide you with the most efficient approaches to complete his SBC, enabling you to swiftly integrate this defender into your squad!

Flashback Nacho Fernández SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has recently launched two fresh Squad Building Challenges, with one paying tribute to the remarkable career of German player Marco Reus, while the other celebrates Nacho Fernández's triumphs in the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

In this article, we will focus on the latter, as players can acquire Nacho by successfully completing four Squad Building Challenges.

Nacho has amassed over 360 appearances for Real Madrid, but his 23-year tenure with Los Blancos, which includes his time in the youth academy, will come to an end this summer as he has expressed his desire to pursue his career in the MLS.

Nacho takes pride in his remarkable 93-rated card, which showcases impressive attributes like 90 Pace, 85 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 93 Defending, and 91 Physical.

Moreover, this centre-back possesses Four-Star Skill Moves, Four-Star Weak Foot, and three PlayStyles+ including Block, Intercept, and Aerial.

Real Madrid

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Real Madrid

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Real Madrid

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Spain

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Spain

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Spain

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

Min. 1 LaLiga EA SPORTS

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

LaLiga

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Upon providing all required squads, you will be able to add Flashback Nacho Fernández and four packs to your Ultimate Team for around 218K coins.

Have you considered completing this SBC? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!

