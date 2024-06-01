How to Complete Flashback Nacho Fernández SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has introduced the Flashback Nacho Fernández SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team as a tribute to his numerous UEFA Champions League triumphs with Real Madrid.
In this article, we will analyze Nacho's official rating and statistics, and provide you with the most efficient approaches to complete his SBC, enabling you to swiftly integrate this defender into your squad!
Flashback Nacho Fernández SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has recently launched two fresh Squad Building Challenges, with one paying tribute to the remarkable career of German player Marco Reus, while the other celebrates Nacho Fernández's triumphs in the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.
In this article, we will focus on the latter, as players can acquire Nacho by successfully completing four Squad Building Challenges.
Nacho has amassed over 360 appearances for Real Madrid, but his 23-year tenure with Los Blancos, which includes his time in the youth academy, will come to an end this summer as he has expressed his desire to pursue his career in the MLS.
Nacho takes pride in his remarkable 93-rated card, which showcases impressive attributes like 90 Pace, 85 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 93 Defending, and 91 Physical.
Moreover, this centre-back possesses Four-Star Skill Moves, Four-Star Weak Foot, and three PlayStyles+ including Block, Intercept, and Aerial.
Real Madrid
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Real Madrid
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Spain
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Spain
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
LaLiga
Requirements:
- Min. 1 LaLiga EA SPORTS
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
Upon providing all required squads, you will be able to add Flashback Nacho Fernández and four packs to your Ultimate Team for around 218K coins.
Have you considered completing this SBC? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!
Ultimate TOTS Out Now | TOTS Plus Bakayoko Objective Guide | How to Complete TOTS Szczesny SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | Prime Gaming Pack 9 Predicted Release Date & Rewards | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC