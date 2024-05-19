How to Complete FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC, Costs & Solutions

FC 24 recently unveiled a fresh Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC. In this analysis, we will outline the most efficient strategies to complete it and discuss the associated costs.

By completing this challenge, you will enhance your team by acquiring one of the premier strikers available in the game!

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC Cheapest Solutions

Electronic Arts introduced a new Squad Building Challenge in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Players now have the opportunity to acquire the Ultimate Birthday Icon Hristo Stoichkov. Although the SBC may be challenging, the potential rewards are expected to be significant due to Stoichkov’s outstanding card and attributes.

Stoichkov’s Ultimate Birthday Icon card showcases exceptional attributes, including 95 pace, 94 shooting, 91 passing, 94 dribbling, and 87 physicality, resulting in an impressive rating of 94.

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov card comes with a Five-Star Weak Foot and Five-Star Skills. Additionally, this card has the Technical PlayStyle+ and First Touch PlayStyle+. Now that we have considered the player's abilities, we can analyze the 22 SBC requirements and identify the most economical approaches to meet them.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

5-Match Loan Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov

El Pistolero

Requirements:

Min. 1 player FC Barcelona

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

El Pistolero

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Min. 1 player Serie A TIM

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

League Finesse

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Min. 1 player LaLiga

Min. 1 player Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

League Legends

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Min. 1 player Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top-Notch

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

Min. 1 player Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

92-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Players Pack

You have the opportunity to add the Ultimate Birthday Icon Hristo Stoichkov to your Ultimate Team upon completing the Squad Building Challenge, with an estimated cost of around 2.31M coins.

Are you considering participating in this SBC? Your thoughts are welcome in the comments section!

