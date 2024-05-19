How to Complete FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC, Costs & Solutions

FC 24 recently unveiled a fresh Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC. In this analysis, we will outline the most efficient strategies to complete it and discuss the associated costs.
By completing this challenge, you will enhance your team by acquiring one of the premier strikers available in the game!
Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC Cheapest Solutions
Electronic Arts introduced a new Squad Building Challenge in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Players now have the opportunity to acquire the Ultimate Birthday Icon Hristo Stoichkov. Although the SBC may be challenging, the potential rewards are expected to be significant due to Stoichkov’s outstanding card and attributes.
Stoichkov’s Ultimate Birthday Icon card showcases exceptional attributes, including 95 pace, 94 shooting, 91 passing, 94 dribbling, and 87 physicality, resulting in an impressive rating of 94.
Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov card comes with a Five-Star Weak Foot and Five-Star Skills. Additionally, this card has the Technical PlayStyle+ and First Touch PlayStyle+. Now that we have considered the player's abilities, we can analyze the 22 SBC requirements and identify the most economical approaches to meet them.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-Match Loan Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov
El Pistolero
Requirements:
- Min. 1 player FC Barcelona
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Min. 1 player Serie A TIM
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Min. 1 player LaLiga
- Min. 1 player Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Min. 1 player Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
87-Rated Squad (x2)
Requirements:
- Min. 1 player Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88-Rated Squad (x2)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad (x3)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad (x3)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
91-Rated Squad (x3)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
92-Rated Squad (x2)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 92
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Players Pack
You have the opportunity to add the Ultimate Birthday Icon Hristo Stoichkov to your Ultimate Team upon completing the Squad Building Challenge, with an estimated cost of around 2.31M coins.
Are you considering participating in this SBC? Your thoughts are welcome in the comments section!
