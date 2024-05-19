How to Complete FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC, Costs & Solutions

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
By Oliver Zivic

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC

FC 24 recently unveiled a fresh Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC. In this analysis, we will outline the most efficient strategies to complete it and discuss the associated costs.

By completing this challenge, you will enhance your team by acquiring one of the premier strikers available in the game!

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC Cheapest Solutions

Electronic Arts introduced a new Squad Building Challenge in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Players now have the opportunity to acquire the Ultimate Birthday Icon Hristo Stoichkov. Although the SBC may be challenging, the potential rewards are expected to be significant due to Stoichkov’s outstanding card and attributes.

Stoichkov’s Ultimate Birthday Icon card showcases exceptional attributes, including 95 pace, 94 shooting, 91 passing, 94 dribbling, and 87 physicality, resulting in an impressive rating of 94.

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov card comes with a Five-Star Weak Foot and Five-Star Skills. Additionally, this card has the Technical PlayStyle+ and First Touch PlayStyle+. Now that we have considered the player's abilities, we can analyze the 22 SBC requirements and identify the most economical approaches to meet them.

Born Legend

Requirements:

  • Exactly 11 Players Rare
  • Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
Born Legend

Reward:

  • Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

  • Exactly 11 Players Rare
  • Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
Rising Star

Reward:

  • Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

  • Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
On a Loan

Reward:

  • 5-Match Loan Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov

El Pistolero

Requirements:

  • Min. 1 player FC Barcelona
  • Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
El Pistolero

Reward:

  • Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

  • Min. 1 player Serie A TIM
  • Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
League Finesse

Reward:

  • Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

  • Min. 1 player LaLiga
  • Min. 1 player Any TOTS or TOTW
  • Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
League Legends

Reward:

  • Mixed Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

  • Min. 1 player Any TOTS or TOTW
  • Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
Top-Notch

Reward:

  • Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

  • Min. 1 player Any TOTS or TOTW
  • Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
87-Rated Squad

Reward:

  • Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

  • Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
88-Rated Squad

Reward:

  • Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

  • Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
89-Rated Squad

Reward:

  • Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

  • Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
90-Rated Squad

Reward:

  • Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

  • Team Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
91-Rated Squad

Reward:

  • Mega Pack

92-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

  • Team Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Stoichkov SBC
expand image
92-Rated Squad

Reward:

  • Rare Players Pack

You have the opportunity to add the Ultimate Birthday Icon Hristo Stoichkov to your Ultimate Team upon completing the Squad Building Challenge, with an estimated cost of around 2.31M coins.

Are you considering participating in this SBC? Your thoughts are welcome in the comments section!

La Liga TOTS Out Now | Liga F TOTS Out Now | How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Zhegrova SBC | How to Complete FC 24 Icon Ronaldo SBC | TOTS Pedro Goncalves Objective Guide | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game

This Article's Topics

Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!

EA Sports FC