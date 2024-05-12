How to Complete FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Abily SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has recently added a wide range of new content to FC 24 Ultimate Team, which has enhanced the already impressive Team of the Season promotion. The Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads are now available, increasing the excitement for players.

Nevertheless, there is additional anticipation as EA has recently revealed a fresh SBC. Today, we present to you the Ultimate Birthday Icon Abily SBC along with the most cost-effective methods to accomplish it triumphantly.

By taking this action, you will have the opportunity to strengthen your team by adding one of the top midfielders currently in the game!

Ultimate Birthday Icon Abily SBC Cheapest Solutions

Electronic Arts has introduced a fresh Squad Building Challenge in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Gamers can now obtain the Ultimate Birthday Icon Camille Abily. Despite the complexity of this SBC, the potential rewards are anticipated to be substantial, owing to Abily's exceptional card and attributes.

Abily's Ultimate Birthday Icon card boasts an impressive rating of 94, showcasing outstanding features such as 87 pace, 93 shooting, 92 passing, 93 dribbling, 88 defending, and 84 physicality.

Now, there are two Ultimate Birthday Icon Abily cards to choose from. The difference is in Skills and Weak Foot. While one card has a Five-Star Skills and Four-Star Weak Foot, the other has a Four-Star Skills and Five-Star Weak Foot.

Every card is equipped with both the Technical PlayStyle+ and the Anticipate PlayStyle+. With the player's abilities in mind, we can now examine 12 SBC requirements and determine the most cost-effective solutions to fulfill them.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min.84

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Both versions of 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Abily Card

Les Bleues

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player France

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Les Bleus

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Notch

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89 Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

You have the opportunity to include the Ultimate Birthday Icon Camille Abily in your Ultimate Team by successfully finishing the Squad Building Challenge, which will cost you approximately 930k coins.

Are you planning to take part in this SBC? Please feel free to share your thoughts below!

Ligue 1 TOTS Out Now | D1 Arkema TOTS Out Now | Title Update 14 Includes Kenilworth Road Fix | How to Complete FC 24 Fantasy FC Hero Lucio SBC | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game | How to do the Balotelli Selfie Celebration in FC 24