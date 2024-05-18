How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Irene Paredes SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has recently unveiled the Showdown Irene Paredes SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team in anticipation of the UEFA Women's Champions League Final featuring Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais.

This piece will explore Irene Paredes's official rating, statistics, and provide valuable insights on how to successfully finish his SBC and incorporate the CB into your Ultimate Team roster!

Showdown Irene Paredes SBC Cheapest Solutions

At present, TOTS occupies a significant position in Ultimate Team. Nevertheless, EA has recently introduced a pair of new Showdown SBCs to enhance it. Through the completion of a solitary Squad Building Challenge, gamers have the opportunity to obtain Barcelona's Irene Paredes, who joins Lyon's Dzsenifer Marozsán as a Showdown item.

Irene Paredes, just like Dzsenifer Marozsán, was granted a 93-rated Showdown card showcasing outstanding stats including 88 Pace, 72 Shooting, 82 Passing, 84 Dribbling, 94 Defending, and 90 Physical. Should Barcelona triumph in the UEFA Women's Champions League Final, Paredes's overall rating will be enhanced by +2 as a result of her Showdown designation.

Furthermore, the Spanish defender demonstrates three distinct PlayStyles, which are Jockey, Slide Tackle, and Long Ball Pass. Considering this player for your Ultimate Team, let us now delve into the procedures to complete the Showdown Irene Paredes SBC.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player FC Barcelona

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Barcelona

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted the required squads, you will be given the chance to add Showdown Irene Paredes to your Ultimate Team by spending around 203K coins.

Are you intending to complete this SBC, or are you contemplating Dzsenifer Marozsán as a possible alternative? Feel free to express your thoughts in the comments section!

