FC 25 Leagues & Competitions Predicted

Real-life competitions play a major role in offering that sense of authenticity and realism in EA FC, and we'll be taking a look at all of the leagues likely to feature in FC 25 at launch.

With a brand new FIFA game confirmed to be in development, EA will no doubt want FC 25 to be one of the most authentic and realistic football titles to date as they attempt to fend off potential rivalry.

FC 25 Leagues & Competitions

One of the factors that makes EA FC so popular is its possession of licenses and rights for some of the biggest leagues and competitions in the world of football, with more than 700 teams, and 30 leagues available in FC 24.

UEFA Champions League

The Premier League, UEFA, Serie A, La Liga, MLS, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, CONMEBOL, and EFL were all previously confirmed as partners for FC 24, and they are likely to remain in place for FC 25.

While we await official confirmation on what leagues and club competitions will be in FC 25, here's what we think will be available based on previous inclusions.

Note: These are predictions only.

Country/Region Leagues Competitions Argentina LPF N/A Australia & New Zealand A-League N/A Austria Admiral Bundesliga Osterreich-Pokal Belgium 1A Pro League Croky Cup China PR CSL N/A Denmark 3F Superliga Sydbank Pokalen England Premier League Barclays Women's Super League EFL Championship EFL League One EFL League Two FA Cup Carabao Cup FA Community Shield BSM Trophy Europe/South America N/A UEFA Champions League UEFA Women's Champions League UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa Conference League UEFA Super Cup CONMEBOL Libertadores CONMEBOL Suamericana CONMEBOL Recopa France Ligue 1 McDonald's D1 Arkema Ligue 2 Coupe Nationale Trophee Champ. Germany Bundesliga Frauen-Bundesliga Bundesliga 2 3. Liga DFB-Pokal Supercup Showing 1-10 of 27 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

< Prev

1

2

3

> Next

» Last

Some countries and leagues are without any form of cup competition in FC 24, so it will be interesting to see if that changes in FC 25.

Many of the leagues and competitions listed above will also be welcoming a number of new teams in FC 25, with at least 15 clubs set to be added following promotion to a licensed division. Meanwhile, 11 teams will drop out of the game after being relegated to a league that is not currently licensed.

We will continue to update this page as and when new information on FC 25 becomes available, so keep an eye out for further details.

What leagues and competitions would you like to see in FC 25? Let us know in the comments below!

Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features | FC 25: Everything you need to know | FC 25 Ratings Predicted | FC 25 Claimed to Feature AI Overhaul | 5 Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25 | FC 25 May Include NEW Premier League Feature