FC 25 Claimed to Feature AI Overhaul

19 Mar 2024 3:07 PM +00:00

It will soon be six months since the release of FC 24, and so it's only normal for speculation to start mounting over the next game which is expected to launch later this year.

We recently spoke to FIFA and EA FC content creator Matt MGH, who exclusively revealed that FC 25 will have new features, with more focus on the Youth Academy high up on EA's list for Career Mode.

Following our interview with Matt, more details on FC 25 have emerged, and it's claimed that a complete AI overhaul is in the works.

FC 25 to feature "AI overhaul"

An exclusive report by Sports Gamers Online claims FC 25 will feature a complete AI overhaul that will target several areas of the game, including Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and Volta Football.

Sources have told Sports Gamers Online that the rumoured AI overhaul will see AI players become more intelligent than in previous titles and will even adapt accordingly to different situations on the pitch.

It's added that the new AI will be able to read danger from incoming counterattacks and adjust its defensive tactics depending on the situation and past events.

click to enlarge EA FC

At this stage it is important to state that we are unable to corroborate the claims being reported by Sports Gamers Online, and the reliability of this source is dubious. We would certainly welcome AI development should it come to fruition though.

EA has addressed a number of AI-related issues in FC 24 since its release, with many players complaining about a lack of balance when it comes to difficulty, tactics, and the overall feel between different game modes, something Matt also touched on during our Q&A:

"EA have always seemed to struggle with balancing the gameplay between online and offline - they aim for a much more arcade-like style for Ultimate Team which unfortunately doesn't sit quite right when it comes to offline games in my opinion, and this has certainly been an issue again this year."

This isn't the first time we've heard about major AI upgrades and revamps heading into a new EA game, only to be left bitterly disappointed, so we'll be taking this latest report with a pinch of salt for the time being!

What improvements would you like to see in FC 25? Let us know in the comments below.

