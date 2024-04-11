FC 25 May Include NEW Premier League Feature

Although millions of players are still enjoying FC 24 six months on from its launch, many of them will no doubt be jumping ship to experience the second instalment of the EA FC franchise when it drops later this year.

Not much is known about FC 25 at the moment, but it's expected to be released around the usual time of September or October as EA continue life without FIFA.

Whilst information on FC 25 remains limited right now, at least one of its potential new features may have just been confirmed by the Premier League, and it could be a big one!

FC 25 feature confirmed?

Following reports that FC 25 will feature a complete AI overhaul, the Premier League has hinted that a major rule-associated change will also be coming to the new game.

In a statement released by the Premier League, it was announced that clubs have unanimously agreed to the introduction of semi-automated offside technology from next season, which will provide quicker placement of the virtual offside line and high-quality graphics to ensure an enhanced broadcast and in-stadium experience.

Credit: Jacko Ginco / YouTube FC 24 offside

It's added that the new system will be used for the first time during the 2024/25 Premier League season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks.

Semi-automated offside is already present in the UEFA Champions League and Serie A, and although it wasn't the exact same system, the technology was also in place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup using a chip inside the matchday ball.

The upcoming change could see offsides work slightly differently when playing Premier League matches in FC 25, with the semi-automated system providing players with new 3D images and graphics to reflect its usage in real life.

In terms of how the technology works, it typically requires 12 cameras inside a stadium which actively track the ball, in addition to 29 data points on each player, and whilst it's unlikely we'll see any of that working in FC 25, new-look replays and angles will certainly give the game a realistic and immersive feel.

FC 24

With the implementation of semi-automated offsides taking place when the new Premier League season has already begun, EA might add it to FC 25 via a future Title Update or just decide to include it at launch. They may also decide against using it in the game altogether, but only time will tell.

Would you like to see a semi-automated offside technology feature in FC 25? Let us know in the comments below!

