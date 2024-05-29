FC 25 New & Removed Teams

As the curtains come down on the 2023/24 season, we now know some clubs will - and won't - be in FC 25 when it's released later this year.
With rumors surrounding the next EA title continuing to circulate online, we'll be looking at the new teams all but confirmed to feature in FC 25, as well as those set to miss out, so let's dive in!
FC 25 Teams
The 2023/24 campaign has now ended for the majority of football clubs around the world, and several promotions mean FC 25 will be home to some brand-new teams upon release.
Sadly, it will also be waving goodbye to several sides following their relegation to leagues not currently licensed in the game.
New FC 25 Teams
Firstly, let's take a look at the new clubs set to feature in FC 25. These are teams that have just been promoted to a league that is licensed in the game and were not previously playable in FC 24.
Club
League
Country
Bromley FC
League 2
England
Chesterfield
League 2
England
Eyupspor
Super Lig
Turkey
FCV Dender EH
Pro League
Belgium
Beerschot
Pro League
Belgium
Cesena FC
Serie B
Italy
Juve Stabia
Serie B
Italy
Mantova FC
Serie B
Italy
Red Star
Ligue 2
France
Alemannia Aachen
3. Liga
Germany
CD Castellon
LaLiga Smartbank
Spain
Deportivo La Coruna
LaLiga Smartbank
Spain
FC Groningen
Eredivisie
Netherlands
Willem II
Eredivisie
Netherlands
Santa Clara
Liga Portugal
Portugal
Removed FC 25 Teams
Now let's take a look at the clubs set to be unavailable in FC 25. These are teams that were previously playable in FC 24 but have since been relegated to a league that is not licensed in the game.
Club
Country
Forest Green Rovers
England
Sutton United
England
Vitesse
Netherlands
FC Volendam
Netherlands
Valenciennes
France
Quevilly
France
Concarneau
France
Freiburg II
Germany
Duisburg
Germany
Hallescher FC
Germany
Lubeck
Germany
Unlicenced FC 25 Teams
While some clubs will be removed from the game completely following relegation, others will remain available with limited authenticity due to active or upcoming partnerships with other games.
The following teams will be in FC 25 without their real name, kits, and badges. Players are unaffected.
Club
League
Country
Inter Milan
Serie A
Italy
AS Roma
Serie A
Italy
Napoli
Serie A
Italy
Lazio
Serie A
Italy
Atalanta
Serie A
Italy
AC Monza
Serie A
Italy
Pisa Sporting Club
Serie B
Italy
There we have it: all of the teams are set to feature in or be removed from FC 25 as it stands.
This page will continue to be updated when new information becomes available, so look for further details on FC 25 and the included clubs right here.
Is your favorite team set to be in FC 25? Let us know in the comments below!
