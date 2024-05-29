FC 25 New & Removed Teams

As the curtains come down on the 2023/24 season, we now know some clubs will - and won't - be in FC 25 when it's released later this year.

With rumors surrounding the next EA title continuing to circulate online, we'll be looking at the new teams all but confirmed to feature in FC 25, as well as those set to miss out, so let's dive in!

FC 25 Teams

The 2023/24 campaign has now ended for the majority of football clubs around the world, and several promotions mean FC 25 will be home to some brand-new teams upon release.

EA FC

Sadly, it will also be waving goodbye to several sides following their relegation to leagues not currently licensed in the game.

New FC 25 Teams

Firstly, let's take a look at the new clubs set to feature in FC 25. These are teams that have just been promoted to a league that is licensed in the game and were not previously playable in FC 24.

Club League Country Bromley FC League 2 England Chesterfield League 2 England Eyupspor Super Lig Turkey FCV Dender EH Pro League Belgium Beerschot Pro League Belgium Cesena FC Serie B Italy Juve Stabia Serie B Italy Mantova FC Serie B Italy Red Star Ligue 2 France Alemannia Aachen 3. Liga Germany CD Castellon LaLiga Smartbank Spain Deportivo La Coruna LaLiga Smartbank Spain FC Groningen Eredivisie Netherlands Willem II Eredivisie Netherlands Santa Clara Liga Portugal Portugal

Removed FC 25 Teams

Now let's take a look at the clubs set to be unavailable in FC 25. These are teams that were previously playable in FC 24 but have since been relegated to a league that is not licensed in the game.

Club Country Forest Green Rovers England Sutton United England Vitesse Netherlands FC Volendam Netherlands Valenciennes France Quevilly France Concarneau France Freiburg II Germany Duisburg Germany Hallescher FC Germany Lubeck Germany

Unlicenced FC 25 Teams

While some clubs will be removed from the game completely following relegation, others will remain available with limited authenticity due to active or upcoming partnerships with other games.

The following teams will be in FC 25 without their real name, kits, and badges. Players are unaffected.

Club League Country Inter Milan Serie A Italy AS Roma Serie A Italy Napoli Serie A Italy Lazio Serie A Italy Atalanta Serie A Italy AC Monza Serie A Italy Pisa Sporting Club Serie B Italy

There we have it: all of the teams are set to feature in or be removed from FC 25 as it stands.

This page will continue to be updated when new information becomes available, so look for further details on FC 25 and the included clubs right here.

