FC 24: Winter Wildcards Team 3 Coming to UT Tomorrow!

More spectacular players incoming!

2024 is fast approaching, with the Christmas period over, EA has time for one more promo drop before the end of the year, and they are not holding back with this release.

Winter Wildcards Team 3 is coming tomorrow to FC 24 Ultimate Team, and if Team 1 and 2 are anything to go by, then FC 24 players can expect fireworks to celebrate 2023!

Winter Wildcards Team 3 is almost here, with the third team of this amazing winter promo set to release on Friday 29 December, at 6 pm GMT!

With Team 2 in packs now, they will be replaced by Team 3 which will be releasing tomorrow.

Like with every promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team, there will be a full squad of players in packs, plus SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions surrounding the promo.

Winter Wildcards Team 3 Players

Winter Wildcards Team 3 is set to release this week, with a bunch of new players being made available in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

EA has not held back when it has come to promos this year, and with the final promo release of 2023, they will be looking to go out with a bang.

With that being said, there has been a ton of players leaked to feature in Winter Wildcards Team 3 by reliable leaker @FutSheriff, so let's take a look at the players expected in Winter Wildcards Team 3.

click to enlarge Winter Wildcards Salah Leak

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - 92 OVR)

Casemiro (Manchester United - 90 OVR)

Nuno Mendes (PSG - 89 OVR)

Shiraldo Becker (Union Berlin - 88 OVR)

Renato Sanches (Roma - 88 OVR)

William Saliba (Arsenal - 87 OVR)

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich - 87 OVR)

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund - 87 OVR)

